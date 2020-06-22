Fleet Safety: 5 Effective Ways to Protect Your Drivers

The number one reason for most accidents involving large trucks is due to driver distraction and fatigue. Other factors include vehicle brake problems and traveling at speeds that are too high for conditions.

When lives are at stake, maintaining a strict vehicle safety program is a must.

Your drivers are the most important elements of your trucking business. You must keep them safe! Check out these five fleet safety tips to get started.

1. Driver Selection

The first step to the best fleet safety is having drivers that are experienced and well-trained. It’s important to look into the qualifications of your drivers and if they have the required licensing for the job. Drug testing is often a mandatory part of the hiring process. The sobriety of your fleet is crucial to their safety.

Their health, driving history, and previous employment should all be considered before hiring. A road test should be required to ensure that they are familiar with the equipment.

2. Fleet Orientation & Refresher Training

An orientation training and probationary period should be required after hiring new drivers. They should be training on not only the vehicle operation but also things like emergency procedures, safety equipment, contact numbers, incident report forms, and how to act at an incident scene.

Accidents can’t be completely avoided. Consult with an accident lawyer for other tips on what to do if an incident occurs.

It is also important to have refresher training at least every six months. In order to keep your drivers up to date on any changes including new equipment, cargo, routes, government regulations and to remind drivers of the importance of defensive driving.

3. Track Your Fleets from Afar

Keeping your drivers safe can be difficult when they’re so far away! However, today’s advanced technology allows you to use remote engine diagnostics in order to gather data on your fleet no matter where they are.

You can use this information to track the engine’s performance by knowing the speeds, idle times, and locations of your drivers at all times. It also allows you to reward safe driving behavior. This is a great incentive to encourage your drivers to follow the rules of the road.

4. Rules for Fleet Safety

There are some rules that should be in place in order to ensure fleet driver safety. These could be the restriction of driving during certain times of the day. There may also be unsafe roads or areas that you make off-limits to your fleet drivers.

This will ensure that your drivers aren’t taking unnecessary risks. Driver error is a common cause of motor vehicle accidents. Avoiding unnecessary distractions or risks while driving could prevent a potential crash.

5. Properly Maintain Your Fleet Vehicles

Don’t cut corners when it comes to taking care of your fleet vehicles. Even if it seems like it will save money upfront, it’s important to provide ongoing vehicle maintenance. Not providing preventative maintenance could result in higher costs in the long run.

Plus, it could be dangerous for your drivers! You should also make sure your fleet vehicles have all the features necessary to keep your drivers safe. This includes things such as four-wheel drive, snow tires, and automatic emergency braking.

Having the right fleet vehicles for the job is vital to maintaining fleet safety.

A Safe Fleet is a Happy Fleet

Show your drivers that fleet safety is important to you and be sure to reward drivers who uphold these standards. Installing technology in your fleet vehicles to collect data on performance will make it even easier to make sure your fleet is staying safe.

