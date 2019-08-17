Fire Prevention Planning: How to Fireproof Your Business Office

Every 24 seconds, a fire department somewhere in the United States responds to a fire. For business owners, a fire in their business office could have a devastating impact on their livelihood.

That’s why it’s so important to use fire prevention planning. By fireproofing your office, you’ll reduce the chance of ever being a victim of a fire.

Read on for a few great tips to help you protect your office.

What is Fire Prevention Planning?

While we should always hope for the best, it’s also true that we should prepare for the worst. By preparing for fire prevention, you can minimize the chances of a fire in your office. Here are some of the best ways to do this:

Install Sprinklers

Sprinklers allow you to fight a fire often before you’re even aware that it’s happening. By installing a sprinkler system, and ensuring that it’s regularly inspected and maintained, you can contain any fire damage, reducing your losses and getting your business back on track.

With less damage occurring from a fire, you’ll be able to reopen sooner. Sprinklers will also often lower your property insurance premiums and ensure you’re adhering to all codes.

Use Fire Curtains

A fire curtain can be a fixed or automatic smoke barrier or fire barrier and can be installed in multiple types of buildings. These are not just a great way to protect your employees and your business, but they can also be aesthetically pleasing and cost-effective.

Check Wiring

Often, fires in businesses will start from faulty wiring- something that can easily be discovered with regular checks.

Look out for electrical cords with cracked insulation or broken connectors. When using electrical cords, these should only be used in one outlet. Be sure to avoid clusters of plugs and wires overloading an outlet.

Create a Plan

Every business should have an evacuation plan to reduce chaos and ensure that everyone can get out of the building. Think about ways that you can make this as quick and safe as possible, and create a written plan that can be shared among staff.

It’s not enough to just write a plan- humans are creatures of habit, and we tend to panic when disaster strikes. For that reason, it’s important to also carry out regular evacuation drills. That way, your team members will know exactly which exits to use and where to gather in the event of a fire.

Check Alarms and Extinguishers

It’s easy to assume that your fire alarms and extinguishers are all working and up to date, but these should be regularly inspected.

Smoke alarms are one of the best devices for preventing fires, and any industrial or commercial buildings must also have fire extinguishers on hand.

Wrapping Up

Not only will fire prevention planning help you be prepared for a fire, but it will also give you and your team members peace of mind. By using the above tips, you’ll be able to protect your business and keep all of your employees safe.

