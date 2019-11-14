9 Safety Suggestions for a Manufacturing Workplace

Manufacturing facilities are the backbone of Corporate America. Without them, the world of consumers wouldn’t have the quantity and quality of products that it has.

To keep up with demand, facilities are dedicating all of their efforts into manufacturing and producing at a record-breaking rate.

When the hustle picks up, so does the risk for injury. Accidents are bound to happen from time to time, but that doesn’t mean you can’t prevent as many as possible.

There are several safety suggestions you can consider to prioritize safe practice for you and your employees.

Here are a few integrations you can make to stress attention to detail for your workers.

1. Training

No manufacturing facility is complete without rigorous training exercises to stress it’s dedication to safe work habits.

Without them, you as the employer could be held responsible for your injured employee’s negligence during the accident.

You shouldn’t just run training courses for the sake of it. You also need to test the employees and make sure they’ve processed the information you’ve given them.

Otherwise, you risk the info going through one ear and directly out the other.

Run a training course of some sort at least once a month to make sure all employees, both new and old, are familiar with your guidelines.

2. Constant Communication with Supervisors

Communication is a key part of practicing safe work habits, especially communicating with supervisors. They’re the ones that can inform you of any malpractice by your workers.

You can also gauge how extensive your training is by testing their knowledge of safety practices.

If you’re struggling to figure out what to run your monthly training course on, ask the supervisors for feedback.

Their reports will give you an indication of where you should spend your time.

3. Proper Use of Equipment

One of the leading causes of accidents in the workplace is the misuse of company equipment. Whether it’s from lack of knowledge or just fooling around, misuse can start a serious disaster.

Walk the floors every so often and watch how your workers use the equipment.

Are they taking the necessary caution with certain tools? Are they rushing to get the job done at the risk of their own safety?

4. Safety First Mentality

Let your employees know that their safety is your number one priority.

Of course, you have the task of getting shipments out on time, but that comes second to their health. Make sure they know that.

If they feel like their jobs are at risk, they’ll sacrifice safe work habits to get the work done quicker. Let them know that won’t be tolerated and you’ll witness a shift in focus.

Not to worry, this won’t slow down production. If anything, your workers will feel more desired and will increase their productivity from it.

5. In-Depth Emergency Action Plans

What good does an emergency action plan do for your facility if none of the employees are aware of its procedure?

Start by taking the time to meet with local officials and develop an in-depth emergency plan for your staff. Consider your individual building and the best spots for shelter, evacuation, etc.

Now, make sure to have bi-annual walkthroughs of your emergency plan. Your employees are far more likely to process the information when physically put through it.

6. Proper Chemical Storage/Inspection/Disposal

Many of your employees may not even realize that certain chemicals need to be stored according to their hazard class.

It’s important to practice proper chemical storage for you and your entire staff. To be most effective, you as the employer have to make it a top priority.

Factors such as storing the chemicals no higher than your shortest worker’s shoulders are vital to having the safest chemical storage plan.

Be diligent about this, an accident with chemicals can lead to permanent damage/injury to your staff.

7. See Something, Do Something Policy

Stress the importance to your entire staff of acting upon potential safety hazards that they see around the facility.

For example, let them know that if they see a wet spot on the floor it should be their top priority to clean up. Not doing so can cause a slip and fall injury only seconds later.

Be the leading example of this. Always be on the lookout for potential slips, trips, and falls and fix them right away. Your employees will follow suit.

8. Clear the Way

Make sure all of the walkways in your facility are cleared of any obstacles that someone could trip over.

Stress the importance of it to your staff by prioritizing organization and cleanliness to their workspaces. Installing a reward system for cleanest workspace can be a clever way to yield quicker results.

Ultimately, ridding your facility’s walkways of objects on the floor can heavily reduce the odds of an accident happening at all.

9. Proper Safety Equipment

Not wearing the proper equipment while on the job should be a zero-tolerance policy for your entire workforce.

While that may seem a bit harsh, think about this: you’re the one held liable if they get injured because they weren’t wearing the proper equipment.

Whether it’s wearing a Hazmat suit, safety helmet, or goggles for handling certain chemicals, stress the importance of your workers wearing them. Lead by example, and your workers will do the same.

Install These Safety Suggestions for Better Results

Have you been noticing a lackluster focus on safety from your workers lately? Be sure to install these safety suggestions for a quick turnaround.

If they see how seriously you take their well-being, they’ll be appreciative of it and fix their work habits accordingly.

Be sure to check back with us often for the latest information on all small business matters.