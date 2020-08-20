5 Ways to Make Your Business More Secure

Did you know that almost 60% of cyberattacks take place against small businesses?

It could be that small businesses don’t have the funding to purchase major security software, or it could be something else. The point is, small businesses need ways to tighten up their business security.

They need to learn how to prevent intruders from hacking their businesses and stealing private information and funds.

Here’s a guide on the 5 best ways to secure your business.

1. Get Business Insurance

Business insurance protects your assets in case anything gets stolen. You can also get insurance in case your business has to shut down if something is stolen.

That kind of insurance gives you supplemental income while your business is shut down. Ultimately, getting business insurance makes you less liable against security threats, and it provides a backup plan in case your security is ever breached.

2. Change Your Passwords Frequently

Another important part of tightening your business security is ensuring your passwords are strong and are changed frequently.

Changing your password isn’t something that only you should do. Get your employees to do it too. You should encourage those who work at your business to change their password once a month.

You can use some sites to find out if your specific password has been breached.

3. Protect the Outside of Your Business

The outside of your business needs just as much protection as the inside of it.

That’s why it’s important to invest in locks. You should also consider the advantages of roller shutters for your business. If someone can easily break the glass to your business, a roller shutter can help prevent that from happening.

4. Provide Protocols & Training

Another key part of ensuring your business security is heightened is to make sure both you and your employees are familiar with security protocols.

It’s important to have quarterly training that reminds employees to follow security measures, whether on the computer or around the business.

5. Hire Security

Lastly, consider hiring security for your business. Having a single security officer helps you protect your business, and it shows intruders that you are taking security measures around your business.

Having a security officer at your business also protects your customers. They feel safer if something were to happen inside or outside your business.

If you can’t hire security, you can also buy an alarm that protects your business. It can trigger a call to the police if someone breaks into your property.

Why Business Security Is Essential

Business security is essential because it provides peace of mind for you, your employees, and your customers. People want to feel safe around your business.

In addition, having tighter business security can also protect against cybersecurity attacks. That’s why having protocols and training in place can prevent that.

If you liked this article, you can check out more like it by browsing our website.