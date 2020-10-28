4 Tips on Improving Digital Document Security for Small Businesses

It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically reshaped how companies function. More people are working from home than ever, and security has become a new concern that entrepreneurs are learning how to navigate.

Fortunately, optimizing your digital document security isn’t as difficult as it may seem. Not sure where to start? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Let’s explore everything you need to know.

1. Train Your Employees

In order to keep your data as safe as possible, you will need to properly train your employees regarding document security. This means they should understand how to recognize potential threats, such as phishing attacks.

This also means that they need to be informed about proper data and device storage. For example, it’s not impossible for drastic consequences to occur if your employee shares their passwords with other parties.

If your company operates internationally, be sure to take advantage of document translation services to ensure that everybody is up to speed.

2. Access Control

As a general rule of thumb, the members of your company should only have access to data that is relevant to their role. It wouldn’t make sense for entry-level employees to have access to information that executives typically use.

Instead, these documents should be secured properly through multiple safeguards. A typical scenario for highly-sensitive data could involve inputting a password and then authenticating yourself through biometric scanning.

3. Planned Data Deletion

Not all documents need to be retained indefinitely. After a certain period of time, some types of information become liabilities instead of assets.

So, consider deleting data that you no longer have use for— otherwise, it could be used against you if it falls into the wrong hands.

If you’re not comfortable with permanently destroying this information, consider relocating it to a hard drive that is kept offsite. Generally, though, it’s best to wipe data that no longer have pertinence.

4. Periodically Evaluate Your Internal Policies

Every business should establish an internal policy regarding document security. Otherwise, your company will be forced to be reactive towards specific instances as opposed to proactive and preventing them.

But, it’s highly likely that the policies you implement won’t be 100% effective the first time around. Over time, it’s best to reassess these guidelines at certain intervals.

For instance, a small business could take a look at their internal security policy every six months to determine areas or improvements that can be made. If a data breach occurs due to an incident that wasn’t covered in your company’s guidelines, you’ll need to make the required amendments as soon as possible.

Improving Your Digital Document Security May Seem Complicated

But it doesn’t have to be.

With the above information about digital document security in mind, you’ll be able to ensure that you avoid any complications in the future.

