How to Start a Safety Training Business

Do you know the ins and outs of how to remain safe at work in a particular industry? Read on to learn how to start your own business as a safety trainer.

You may have years of experience in the field and think that it’s time to go out on your own.

Starting a business is incredibly rewarding. You call the shots, you’re your own boss, and you set your own schedule.

Yet, owning a business isn’t without its challenges. About 50% of businesses get to celebrate their five year anniversary.

Keep reading to learn how you can avoid the small business traps and set up a successful safety training business.

Have a Business Plan

The first step for any business is to have a plan. Having a plan in your head doesn’t count. It has to be on paper. It can be a 25-page document or it can be one page.

The point of the business plan is to create a roadmap for your business. It can give you clarity on how you make decisions and it can be a way to hold yourself accountable.

A solid business plan for your safety trainer business should address your financial projections. Here are some other parts you want to include in your plan.

Your Target Market

Safety training can create opportunities within many different industries. You need to get specific as to who you serve. That will help you in all future marketing efforts.

You can be a corporate safety consultant. You can also opt to be a first aid trainer. The more specific you get, the better. For example, there’s a business that works with oil and gas training.

Your safety trainer business will focus not only on the industry but on the decision makers too. Create a buyer persona of the decision makers you’d like to work with.

Think about the challenges they’re trying to solve in their company and write down in your plan how you can help them.

Your Value Proposition

Clients are going to want to know what results you bring as a safety trainer. They’ll want to know that before they invest in your services.

Your value proposition is a couple of sentences that describe what problems you solve for your clients and how you’re different from your competitors.

Competitive Research

You’ll want a brief outline of who else is operating in the same niche as you. Pay special attention to their pricing and how they try to set themselves apart.

Sales & Marketing Strategy

Part of your financial projections will include your sales projections. You’re going to need to create a strategy around getting your business known.

You need to outline how you plan to reach your target market. Plus, you’ll need to determine how long the sales cycle is.

Outsource What You Don’t Know

Burnout is a major challenge for small business owners, regardless of industry.

Many business owners have only created a job for themselves, instead of a business.

That job can be exhausting because they’re wearing many hats trying to do everything themselves. It can also lead to long hours.

Instead of being owned by a boss, they’re owned by vendor payments and low revenue.

One way to alleviate the pressure is to outsource tasks. Make a list of everything you have to do during the day.

It could be as simple as sending emails to bookkeeping. Go through the list and highlight items you like to do or things you can do easily.

For example, you might list making sales calls, bookkeeping, emails, creating safety presentations, and marketing.

Out of that list, you know you can easily handle sales calls and presentations.

You’ll want to consider outsourcing marketing and bookkeeping. You might be hesitant to incur the costs of outsourcing. Here’s another way to look at it.

What’s your time worth? How much time will it take you to learn about marketing and bookkeeping and do it?

Multiply the time spent doing the tasks by what your time is worth. If that number is greater than what outsourcing costs, then do it.

Also, remember that marketing should also increase sales, so there’s an added return on investment.

Have Cash Set Aside

It can take a while for your safety trainer business to take off. Remember that if you’re working with mid to large sized businesses, it can take a while to land a sale.

A sales cycle can be anywhere from six to twelve months, depending on the business and where they are in their budget year.

Taking that into account, you’ll want to have at least six months of cash set aside. That will take the stress out of needing to get a client right away.

Show off Your Safety Trainer Knowledge

Your clients are savvy. Like most buyers, they will research your services online before they buy from you.

You need to make sure that you put your best foot forward and have an online presence that’s impressive.

Start off with your website. It’s a calling card, lead generator, and sales machine. You’re going to want to make sure that it’s designed well.

That means making it fast, clean and easy to use.

You’ll also want to have a blog on your website. A blog can help you show off your knowledge, build your expertise, and build trust in the client’s mind.

You can position yourself as a thought leader as a safety trainer by writing often and consistently.

It can also help give you a boost in search engine rankings.

Once you have a good website with interesting content, you can distribute that content using digital marketing strategies.

You Can Be A Successful Safety Trainer Consultant

Having a business isn’t easy, but it can be the most fun you’ve had in your professional career.

It is possible to have a successful safety training business. It will take resolve, persistence and a willingness to step outside of your comfort zone.

It also helps to have a community of business owners in your network. It helps to know people who understand what it takes to run a business. You can ask them for support or ask any other questions.

