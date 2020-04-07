Roofer Services: What to Look for in a Commercial Roofing Company

Step away from the ladder! You’re going to get yourself hurt.

You should hire help instead of trying to mount the roof with your limited experience.

We understand that hiring roofer services can be anxiety-provoking, but don’t worry. All you need to do is read.

Keep going to learn about the top five things to look for in your roofers.

1. Registration

Before bringing in strangers to work on your home, you should make sure that they are qualified to do the job that you’re hiring them for. Anyone from a contracting company should be able to show you their license of registration.

It is actually against the law for any commercial roofer to not be registered, so you should definitely make sure they’re registered.

2. Experience

Being registered is not enough. The roofers that you’re hiring must have enough experience to conduct work on your roof. Be sure that you’re hiring a professional.

You may be thinking that professionals are expensive to hire. However, you might end up paying more for inexperienced labor. Imagine having to hire a second contractor if the job is done poorly the first time.

3. Warranty

Whether you hire an amateur or a professional, you should make sure that the company that you hire has some sort of warranty on their work. You should be sure to ask about that warranty before their work starts.

If the company that you are hiring is unwilling to answer questions about their warranty or refusing to give you one at all, it could be a red flag. The warranty is there to protect you as the consumer.

If there is no warranty, you may be accepting poor quality and bad work.

4. Insurance

You should make sure that whomever you decide to hire is covered by insurance. While this isn’t required by law, it is important for protecting yourself.

You do not want to be liable for any injuries or other accidents that may occur on the job. If the roofers that you hire are not covered by insurance, you will become liable, which puts you at a high-risk for heavy penalties.

We highly suggest that you ask if your roofers are insured before they even show up to the job site.

Location is also essential when it comes to the warranty. If the contractor is too far away, the warranty may be void.

5. Local

You should consider hiring a commercial roofer in your area. Companies nearer to you are more accessible to you.

Hiring a local contractor is convenient, and it supports companies in your town/city. Local contractors are more likely to be there when you need them simply because they are closer to you.

Local contractors are also more knowledgable about the housing conditions in your specific location. This includes knowing popular materials for the area and even weather conditions.

Hiring Roofer Services

Keep all five of these hiring tips in mind when you’re looking for roofer services for your home or business. Each one of them is important to ensure quality work and financial safety.

So, put the ladder away and let a team of qualified professionals take care of all your roofing needs.

Feel free to check out the rest of our articles and blog posts for more small business tips, hot off the presses.