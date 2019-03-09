Raise the Roof! 5 Creative Marketing Ideas to Put Your Roofing Company on the Map

In 2018, the roofing contractors industry generated revenues of $47 billion.

That’s not all; the industry has been growing at a rate of 5.8% per year for the last 5 years.

With this growth trend projected to continue, this industry will have plenty of opportunities for small businesses.

However, to be able to carve out a portion of the market for themselves, small companies must carry out extensive marketing to stand out from the herd.

The following are five creative ways to market your roofing company without blowing your budget.

1. Get Free Media Publicity

Television and radio and newspaper are a potent marketing tool.

Though placing advertisements is quite expensive, getting a feature story is free. The media loves a good story. All you have to do is find a way to gain their attention.

Here are some of the best ideas to get featured:

Find a charitable cause and organize an event around it

Start a tournament or competition within your community

Organize contests and giveaways

Another great tool to utilize here is press releases. Create a buzz around new product launches or winning an award. Publicity can get you ahead of your competition.

2. Form Alliances with Other Businesses

A good way of overcoming marketing challenges is by forming working relationships with complementary companies.

Find companies that are within your industry but are not your competitors. These could be suppliers or manufacturers. Have them refer your services to potential clients in exchange for doing the same.

This is an excellent method for generating leads and boosting your credibility. Also, you can exchange client lists and offer commissions for sales made.

However, It is essential to request a client’s permission before giving out their contact information.

3. Use Social Media to Market Your Roofing Company

Over the last decade, social media has evolved into one of the most powerful marketing tools. Whether big or small, no company can afford to miss out on social media marketing.

One of the biggest advantages of social media is shareability of information; 71% of consumers who have a good experience with your brand on social media are likely to recommend it to others.

It is also a cost-effective way of reaching highly targeted demographics of people instantly.

4. Create Content

Internet users are always in search of content. If you do your content creation right, you could draw the attention of billions of internet users across the world.

A good place to start is a blog about roofing. Publish informative articles and present yourself as a thought leader.

That is not enough. You must understand how SEO works and leverage it to get a favorable ranking on search engines.

With the growing demand for video content, it would also be a good idea to start a Vlog. This is a channel for sharing video content. To gain a large following, ensure that you post insightful and high-quality videos.

Create a Google My Business Page

JR & CO Roofing Contractors insists that this is one tool that all businesses must utilize. Though a large portion of consumers use the internet to look for local businesses, less than half of enterprises have a GMB listing.

Having such a listing will put you at the forefront when potential clients in your area are looking for services related to yours. Ensure your listing is SEO friendly so that you feature prominently on multiple searches.

You Must Stand Out

Despite the projected increase in demand for roofing services, small companies have to find intelligent ways to get noticed. This underlines the importance of having a digital marketing strategy for your roofing company.

