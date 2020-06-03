7 Key Tips for Starting a Roofing Company

Revenues among privately-held roofing contracting companies increased by 14 percent in the year 2018. The gradual growth in sales has been consistent since then and will likely hit $10.4 billion by the end of this year.

The roofing sector will witness double-digit growth in the next five years. This projection is buttered by the need for roofing due to the upsurge in new home construction. Roofing is also on-demand due to damages caused by recurrent storms.

If you have the aspirations of starting a roofing company, then this may be perfect timing. While the venture might seem like a huge mountain to climb, starting a business often requires the courage to overcome your fears.

These roofing business tips will help simplify the process of starting a roofing company for you. Read more here.

1. Have a Vision

Every business requires a vision to survive. While you are in this for the long-haul, you need a long-term vision to support your dream. There will be periods in the course of operations where you’ll hold on to the business not because of the profits but because of the vision.

The roofing sector can be a tough nut to crack without a vision. Your vision should include the set of values, mission, and objectives that define your roofing business.

2. Get a License

This is the first and most important thing any roofing startup must consider. Licensing gives you the credibility you need to operate and attract clients. A license also serves as an important indicator that your company is compliant with all the legal requirements.

With the requisite permits, your maiden roofing company will be able to expand its market reach. You’ll also have the confidence to operate without having to conflict with authorities. Most customers will only trust a new roofing contractor if they show proof of licensing.

3. Establish Costs

Most startups fail due to the failure to consider all costs. While your roofing business will break-even in the long-haul, you might need to consider individual costs in the medium term. Direct costs such as materials and labor will affect how your roofing venture operates in the first five years.

You might need to note down all the costs involved from the time you market your services to the buying of materials and finally, the installation of roofs. Costing helps you keep track of your outlay and also improves efficiency.

4. Hire Right

You’re your employees. You can’t handle all the functions in the roofing company single-handedly. However, the staff you hire could make or break your venture.

You must hire slow and fire fast during the initial stages of operation. Remember, at this point, your main focus is on talent and ability as opposed to skill. You want to set into motion an organizational culture that will outlive your legacy.

With this in mind, the process of recruitment during the initial stages should be thorough. Invest in training your employees about roofing. Define duties and measure results among your staff. All these will help you build a team that can help develop your company in the long-term.

5. Equip Your Team

Roofing is an intricate process. Potential clients are always on the lookout for contractors with the most up to date equipment. Starting a roofing company may require that you go out of your way to purchase top of the range equipment.

Never mind new. All that matters is functionality. Sometimes capital is a significant concern when starting.

As such, you need a well-crafted approach to ensure that you access the right tools for the job at the lowest price.

It would help to research the most valuable equipment in the roofing sector. This can help you settle for the tools that you’ll use regularly. You can then proceed to equip your teams with new and improved equipment with time.

Most successful roofing companies such as TEMA thrive due to their focus on tools and equipment that support the demand for roofing services in their broader market. Equipping your team with the right tools is the first step towards success.

6. Have a Target Market

Success in the modern business context is all about segmenting. There are thousands of established companies with the requisite experience to compete for clients. You need to define your target market as you seek to bridge a gap within the market.

Having a target audience can help you focus on developing solutions to the underlying roofing needs within a specific grouping. You might decide to focus on millennials seeking to build new homes. With such a target in mind, you can research what millennial homeowners look for in a roof.

If you start your roofing company with a target market in mind, you can proceed to expand your reach gradually. A target customer base helps you penetrate the broader market once you get a stable footing in the industry.

7. Be Different

The roofing industry has existed for decades to date. While there are many players in the sector, only a few companies have been willing to test the status quo when it comes to reinvention. As a newcomer, you’ll likely face barriers due to a defined way of doing things.

For you to survive, you need to do things differently. You may consider researching more about the modern approaches that can work in the sector. Being different means challenging the status quo by doing your homework.

Most startups that thrive in the roofing industry focus on doing things differently. Whether through innovation or unique skill sets, having something that other roofing companies don’t have will set you on a path to success.

Starting a Roofing Company Requires More Than Just the Capital

Startups are a demanding undertaking. You might need to put in both blood and sweat to compliment the invested capital before witnessing success. If you’re starting a roofing company soon, you should consider a wide range of factors that might affect your business.

Having a vision, determining costs, and hiring the right team top the list of essential factors to consider. Other tips include buying the best equipment, being different, and establishing a target market. With these tips, success in the roofing sector is a guarantee.

