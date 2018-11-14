Vaping Advertising: How to Market Your Vape Shop Online

If you run a vape shop, then vaping advertising can help you to grow your business. We take a look at how to promote your vape store online.

One in twenty Americans vape.

That means you’ve already got a huge target market that’s waiting for you!

But it also means the market is pretty saturated with other people trying to peddle their own vapes and vape wares. Although it’s not impossible, it can make it incredibly difficult to stand out from the crowd.

Vaping advertising isn’t an exact science, but you should follow a few simple, proven rules to help you stand out from the crowd.

SEO

SEO, or search engine optimization, is essential for making sure your site gets discovered.

SEO uses a wide range of tips and tricks to ensure that your site is one of the first that potential customers see when they search for vapes.

There are a few tricks you can do without hiring an SEO company. One of them is keyword research, which will help you fill your vape site with content.

Sit down, either alone or with a few people from your business. Make a list of topics about vaping you think people might be interested in. You can even write down a few topics you would write about if you had a vaping blog.

Using those topics, try and think of search terms people might use if they were trying to find an article relating to your site. For example, if you write an article about cheap vape liquids, someone searching for that article might search, “How to find cheap vape liquids online.”

Make a list of these search terms, and then use a Keyword Research tool, like Google Adwords’ Keyword Research Planner, to figure out if people are searching for that specific term.

Once you have the terms people are searching for, you can create content around these search terms. This will help your rank in search engines.

Use Instagram for Vaping Advertising

Instagram can be a great way to lure in visitors, especially if you have an extraordinary photographer on your team.

Often times, people who really know how to lay out an Instagram feed can become popular from that alone.

Take beautiful photos of your stock, or use a few stock photos here and there that fit your theme. Use some of the most popular keywords and hashtags when posting.

You’ll find that you’ll get an engaged audience from your beautiful photos. If you direct them to click your link or post stories often with the “swipe up” feature to see more about what you’ve got in your store, you may find that you’ll have even more engagement.

Additionally, you can target a specific demographic with Instagram ads. This is a very powerful tool that can help you gain even more customers than you had previously.

You should create a customer avatar or a profile of the type of person you’re trying to sell your vape and accessories to. Decide how they dress, where they live, how old they are and what hobbies they might have. You can plug this information into your Instagram ad to ensure that these exact people see your advertisement.

Have a Social Media Presence Aside from Instagram

Any social media your demographic spends their free time is where your vaping shop needs to advertise and have a presence.

If you’re not confident about your social media skills, you can hire companies to do it for you. Often, many of them have people who work on several companies’ social media at once and have proven results. They can help get you on your A-game.

But if you can’t afford it, it doesn’t mean you’re totally out in the cold. You should still research your target market and create profiles where they hang out online.

Having a Facebook and Twitter presence is also very important for most demographics. In fact, some people believe social media is so important that they’ll hire a person or an entire team to update the company’s social media.

But if you can’t do that, you can keep on top of your social media by setting aside a few hours a week to update it. You can also use programs like HootSuite to automatically update your social media at specific times or intervals. That way, you’ll be updating your platforms while you’re off shipping orders or talking to a supplier.

Each day you should set aside an hour or so to reply to people on social media. This way, your company looks engaged with its customers and you can answer questions people have about your product.

Giveaways

Giveaways are a great way to build your brand’s awareness and to get new customers.

If you’ve got a new vape coming out, or have assembled a cool gift basket of things your shop sells, give it away to one lucky follower.

You can run giveaways on almost any of your social media platforms. Tell users that they must tweet or share a Facebook post in order to be entered. Or, make sure they give your social media sites a follow for an entry.

Then, use a site like Random.org to randomly pick a winner.

Be sure to send out the prize as soon as possible. If you stiff someone on a gift, others will likely find out and it won’t bode well for your business.

Advertising Your Vape Shop

Vaping advertising really isn’t all that different from advertising any other business. You’ll need to know your target market and who you’re trying to sell to. Once you know that, the rest is all refining and fine-tuning.

On a tight budget? Read some of our top tips for small businesses looking to save a few bucks while they reel in customers.