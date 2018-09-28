So You Want to Open a Butcher’s Shop: What You Need to Know

There is a certain quality one finds at a butcher’s shop that is missing in today’s major chains. Discover what it takes to open a meat business in your area.



So you think you can cut it?

Literally.

Local meat markets are becoming increasingly popular. Newer generations are starting to focus on healthier alternatives, avoiding foods with added antibiotics or foods that are heavily processed. This is where you come in and offer organic, local products.

If you’re thinking of opening a butcher’s shop, you’ve come to the right place.

Follow these 5 steps to open the butcher’s shop of your dreams.

Finance It

Opening any small business can take some serious funds. You’ll need to finance your new equipment, make some down payments, pay your new employees, and get some inventory.

You can apply for business loans at banks or investment companies. You will need to have a business plan before a bank will approve a loan.

Consider creating an account with Kickstarter to draw in more investors.

Location Location Location

Finding a good location is everything. You wouldn’t want to open up a butcher’s shop on the side of the highway, you’d never get any business!

Do your research on the location before you put a downpayment on a storefront. Make sure that there is little to no competition in the area. Small towns are typically a good starting point when searching for a location.

It’s also a good idea to check with the city for required permits and licenses. You will need to obtain most of these permits before you can open up shop.

Find the Right Equipment

This is the fun part. You’ve already got the loan, now you get to buy stuff.

But before you go on the biggest shopping spree ever, you’ll want to do some research on the products first. Remember that the equipment and machines you purchase now are going to have to last a long time.

If you don’t have time to jump from store to store looking at the same machine, try doing an online search. Artigiani Del Restauro, for example, offers several different products and has a pretty extensive detail list for each machine.

Develop a Supplier

Your business is cutting the meat, but in order to slice it, you’ve got to have some inventory. If you aren’t a handy farmer, then you’ll probably need to find yourself a good supplier.

There any many national suppliers like US Foods, or you might choose to keep it local with smaller vendors.

Hire a Team for Your Butcher’s Shop

Last but definitely not least, you’ll need a team of expert employees to back you up.

It can be difficult trying to find the perfect employee but rest assured, they do exist. You’ll want to look for someone with experience, but the most important part is having a good attitude.

You’ll want to keep track of your employee’s performance. Many businesses will do 90-day reviews for their employees. A good incentive is to offer a small raise or bonus if the employee does well on their review.

Don’t Butcher Your Dreams… Or Do

Don’t get discouraged. No one ever said that opening a small business would be easy. It takes a lot of will, courage, and discipline to be self-sufficient, but in the end, it’s worth every minute.

