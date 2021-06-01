Skin Care Solutions: How Do You Package Skin Care Products?



Have you started a beauty line and want to know how to package skincare products? Read on to learn more about how to create eye-catching designs your customers will love. Designing the Perfect Packaging Creating an attractive label design might seem daunting at first, especially if you don’t have a background in graphic design. You may wish to enlist the help of a graphic designer for product packaging. However, if you choose to do it on your own there are a few key points to keep in mind. Pay attention to small details in the design such as color, shapes, and font choices. You can look to similar products for inspiration on colors that could be used for your product and adjust them accordingly. Think about the shapes you will use if any. How do they incorporate the color scheme? Finally, the most important element is font choice. Select a font that speaks to your brand’s purpose and suggests to the customer what your brand is really about. Types of Product Packaging Choosing the right packaging materials is essential. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is usually used for packaging cosmetics like face wash. Glass bottles with a dropper can be used for serums. Metal can be used for face and body scrubs. Metal containers usually need a special coating to protect them from rust. Keep in mind that some products are highly acidic and will require a material that can withstand acid. HDPE is good for high acidity products but not a good choice for products with a high concentration of essential oils. You may also want to select packaging with light-blocking capabilities because some creams, serums, and soaps are incredibly sensitive to light. Tinted or non-translucent products can block out the light and enhance your product’s shelf-life. Compare the packaging of products that are similar to your own. Make note of the color scheme and shape of the bottles, tubes, labels, and other elements of the packaging. You can also add shrink wrap to prevent leaks. Package Skincare Products There are tons of product packaging options from glass and plastic bottles to tubes. There are also a lot of manufacturers ready and willing to accept your product order. How do you decide which is right for your product? In terms of pricing and ease of use, tubes make the most sense, especially for creams. Squeezable tubes with a plastic cap get the product into the customers’ hands with ease and are usually cheaper to produce than glass. Tubes can be made of PET or HDPE. The Breakdown From choosing the right material to designing a label, there’s a lot to know in order to package your products. To find the best packaging for skincare products, you’ll want to make sure you choose a reputable company to work with. Want to learn more? Check out our private label skin care packaging.



