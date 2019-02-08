Make Beautiful Art: How to Find A T-shirt Graphic Designer

You have countless amazing ideas for t shirt designs.

Maybe you want to create tees to support your favorite political candidate.

Perhaps you’re heading to a bachelorette party, and want to make sure all your ladies have matching tees.

Perhaps you’re a clothing designer, but are much more comfortable stitching and sewing than you are drawing up a design on a tee-shirt. You might just want to create a t shirt that you can wear to look cute on Instagram.

Whatever the situation, you need to find a quality t shirt graphics designer. This post will tell you everything you need to know to make it happen.

1. Know What You Want

Before you even start looking for a t shirt graphics designer, you need to do your research.

Are you planning on selling these shirts as a part of your own design business? Will the design be used on tees as a part of a corporate event for promotional purposes?

Or, do you just need a design to create shirts for you and your friends to wear?

Do you want to use existing images anywhere on your shirt? If so, are you familiar with the copyright laws surrounding them? Are you looking for an artist who can create a completely new central image for your shirt? Do you need someone that has experience in creating customized lettering?

Maybe you even want a t shirt designer that can add labeling and trim (more information here about where to get the raw materials you need to make it happen.)

Also, consider the amount of money you’re willing to spend. In the world of graphic design, the phrase, “you get what you pay for” is especially true. You also need to ensure you’re fairly compensating the designer.

2. Check out Your Local Art Scene

So, you know what you want your shirt to look like, and how much you can afford to pay to bring your designs to life.

Now, you need to find t shirt graphic designers for hire.

The best place to go first is your local art scene. Head to smaller galleries, museums, or even speak with vendors at your weekend craft fair.

You might be surprised by all the talent that’s going unnoticed right around the corner from you. Plus, working with a t shirt designer one-on-one gives you the chance to have a greater sense of collaboration than working with someone online.

This level of communication also makes it much easier for you to get what you want.

If you’re a bit clueless when it comes to connecting with local artists, sign up for this e-newsletter to learn about upcoming art events in your area.

3. Create a Social Media Blast

Trust us when we tell you that graphic designers and freelancers of all types often use social media to find out about job opportunities.

However, if you don’t make your needs known? You’ll have a tough time connecting with a graphic designer.

Send out a social media or even email blast. Briefly describe the project, and make sure you also include your budget. Use hashtags to make the post easier for designers to find.

In addition to harnessing the power of social media, you could also post your opportunity on local job boards. Just make sure you make it clear that this is a one-time project, and not a permanent position.

Then, sit back, relax, and watch the offers come pouring in.

4. Use Freelancing Sites

Maybe you’d prefer to do as much of your tee-shirt design project over the Internet as you can.

There are tons of sites out there that allow you to post your job online, and then connect with a freelancer who can bring your design to life. This is especially effective for those who are on a bit of a budget — or a serious time crunch.

These sites allow graphic designers to set their own rates, on either an hourly or a per-project basis.

The sites usually also list the number of clients they’ve worked with in the past. This way, you can examine their overall experience level.

This list of some of the top freelancing sites is a great place to start.

Many of these sites also offer reviews of graphic designers from past clients. This way, you’ll be able to decide whether or not this person is truly someone you want to work with.

5. Ask to See a Portfolio

So, you think you’ve found your dream t shirt artist for hire.

Before you draw up a contract, we strongly suggest that you ask to see their portfolio.

You want to make sure that they have past experience in creating excellent designs, and that they’re comfortable working with the space limitations of a shirt.

In some cases, you may also want to speak with past clients of the graphic designer. This way, you’ll get the real story on whether or not they’re able to execute design ideas.

Find a T Shirt Graphics Designer with These Tips

We hope that this post has helped you to understand the top ways to connect with a t shirt graphics designer.

Remember to take your time, and compare your options. As tempting as it might be, don’t just go with the first designer you find because you’re so eager to get your project off the ground.

Wait until you find a designer that truly gets you and the concept you’re going for.

