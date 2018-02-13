How to Market Your Online Fashion Store

If you sell clothes online, you don’t have the benefit of people walking by your store and discovering it. Here’s how to market your online fashion store.



Selling clothes online is one of the best ways to make money from the comfort of your home. Some of the world’s biggest fashion retailers, like Nasty Gal, were started online.

But to run a successful online fashion store, you need to know how to market it.

Not sure how to get started? Don’t worry – we’re here to help. In this easy guide, we’ll break down everything you need to know to start marketing an online fashion store.

Read on to learn more!

1. Get on Social Media

When you’re starting an online business, you can’t afford to invest in a lot of expensive, difficult marketing schemes. Fortunately, a lot of online marketing tactics are easy – social media is one of them.

Start by targeting which social media sites are most relevant to your business. As an online fashion store, visual sites like Instagram and Pinterest will probably be most relevant to your brand. Text-based sites like Twitter can come later.

Don’t forget Facebook, too, since it’s still the world’s most popular social media site.

Focus on a short list of relevant social media sites, and build your profiles. You can start this step early – build a profile that’s filled out with posts and pictures before inviting people to follow you. That way, you’ll already look established when you start gathering followers.

Once you’re on social, make sure to keep up with posting regularly. You can use one of many apps or platforms to schedule your posts, making it easier to keep up with the different sites.

2. Develop Your Voice

Once you’re on social, your next step is to start developing your voice.

Many stores set up social media profiles and start working on their voice before their website is even completed.

It can be a good idea to spend a couple of weeks honing your voice on a social media site before you get any followers, and while you’re building your site. That way, when you post more permanent content on your website, you’ll already have a feel for how it should sound.

Voice is especially important for a fashion store. People want to express themselves through fashion, so they’ll be more likely to shop with a brand that has a voice they identify with.

Humor can be a great tool here. Many people, especially younger demographics, don’t like a fashion brand that takes itself too seriously. Your posts can be fun – for example, you could post a picture of WWE belts on your store’s Instagram with the hashtag #winning.

This helps potential customers feel like your brand has a personality, making them more likely to be invested in your brand story.

3. Post Videos

One of the best ways to let customers get to know you better is to post videos on your site or social media.

Let people see the behind-the-scenes processes. How do you source or make the clothes you sell? What does a regular day at the “office” look like for you?

The more customers feel like you’re letting them in on your story, the more likely they are to trust your brand with their money. Be real with them – but make sure your videos are polished and professional, too.

For example, you could post a time-lapse video from a photoshoot, or a live interview with a local designer you source from.

4. Write Great Descriptions

Product descriptions on your site can be short, but they should be compelling.

You can add your brand’s voice here, too. If you’re marketing to millennials, throw in an appropriate hashtag or slang term. If you’re marketing to a more formal audience, keep your descriptions to the point instead.

No matter what, make sure you include relevant information about size, material, care instructions, and anything else your customers will want to know before they buy.

5. Start Blogging

Blog content is one of the most important ways to get your brand seen by potential customers.

Google’s algorithms make it so a site that posts on their blog regularly will appear higher in an online search. Longer and more informative blog content is better than short, random posts.

Put your blog posts on a regular schedule. You don’t have to post constantly, but you do have to post consistently. Set a goal you can handle, such as one post a week, and stick with it.

6. Think About SEO

Blogging is part of the SEO game. To really make your fashion store a success, you’ll have to delve even deeper into search engine optimization.

Using keywords, writing catchy post titles, and linking to other posts on your site are just a few of the ways you can boost your SEO. Although SEO can be a lot to learn, start with what you feel like you can manage and build from there. The more you do it, the easier it gets.

7. Post an “About” Page

Make it easy for customers to get to know you fast by posting a great “About” page on your website.

Tell the story of who you are and how the store got started. This is another place where your brand’s voice should shine. People love to get to know the person behind a company – this helps them feel like you’re real, not just a faceless retailer.

Get some fun, professional photos to post of you and your staff (if you have one). Put at least one on your “About” page, and sprinkle the rest throughout your social media.

7. Have Fresh/Trendy Merchandise

Customers will quickly get bored if you don’t update your stock. Make sure to post fresh stuff on the site regularly – both blog content and things for sale.

Updating your stock gives you new opportunities to talk about things on your blog and social media sites, too. Post about new trends and include a link to your latest trendy products. Or start selling clothes from a new designer, and include a blog post about them on your site.

Need Help With Your Online Fashion Store?

The more your store grows, the more work it will be. However, if you’re passionate about running a fashion store, you’ll love every step.

That doesn’t mean you’ll never need help running it, though. Need some advice on how to grow your business? Check out these small-business consulting services.