A Quick Product Packaging Guide for Small Businesses



Are you trying to develop a packaging strategy for your business? Product packaging is incredibly important because it can give an impression to your customer about your company and the quality of your services. If you are wondering how to best package your small business products, keep reading. In this guide, we will go over some of the top packaging tips and tricks to help get you started. Think About Your Target Customer When Creating Your Packaging When creating your product packaging, you will want to begin by thinking about the products you plan to package as well as who you are packaging them for. This is where your target audience comes in. Think about your target customer and ask yourself a few questions. Who is purchasing your product? How are they purchasing from you and why are they purchasing from you? What makes you stand out from your competitors or in other words, why are consumers purchasing your products over others? All of these questions will help you develop packaging that is unique to your brand while ensuring that you appeal to your target demographic. For example, does your customer buy your products because your brand values ethical, minimal, and sustainable practices in developing products? If so, you will want to make sure that your packaging is in line with these values that are important to your brand identity and your customer. On the other hand, perhaps you have a luxury brand that offers customers high-end products. In this case, you will want to make sure you have beautiful packaging as your customer likely appreciates the image associated with your brand. Consider Your Brand for Packaging That Is Uniquely Yours If you have a brick-and-mortar store, your packaging can often sell your products. On the other hand, if you have an eCommerce store, your products will be delivered to your customer's door, making your packaging the first thing they see. In both cases, this means that your packaging is especially important when it comes to your customer's impression of your brand. You want your packaging to be consistent with your other branded content, such as your website, or your marketing channels. This will allow you to make a memorable package design that people will begin to see and associate with your brand. This improves your brand awareness, or the number of people who know about your brand and have associations with it, which can widen your reach. You want to make sure the text, colors, and logos that you incorporate into your packaging are in line with your overall brand aesthetic for the best results. Think about what you want to include in your packaging design, such as illustrations, text, and more, and make sure they are in line with your brand. Check out these case studies for more inspiration. Product Packaging Tips and Tricks Use these product packaging tips to make sure your products impress this year.




