9 SEO Best Practices In 2018 for Electronics Businesses

If you run an electronics store, either online or in real life, you’ll want to check out these 9 SEO best practices for 2018. They’ll save your business.



Just like the electronics industry, SEO isn’t static. As strategies become obsolete, more crop up to take their place.

Sound familiar?

You aren’t selling obsolete electronics from 2001, so why are you using SEO strategies that are long past their prime?

It’s time for a much-needed update. In this article, you’ll learn the SEO best practices of 2018 that are trending big with electronics retailers like you.

1. Focus on Intent

Have awkward SEO keywords kept you from embracing search engine optimization?

You’re not the only one.

No one likes sacrificing their web copy for the sake of keyword research. But in the early days of SEO, there was little option.

Luckily, that’s all changed in 2018. Today, search engine algorithms recognize intent. So you can say goodbye to awkwardly-worded keywords since search engines understand the intent of where you want to go with the content.

2. No More Keyword Stuffing

Keyword stuffing is like that eMachine with Windows XP collecting dust in your stockroom. Consider it a completely obsolete ranking method.

Unfortunately, many business owners haven’t gotten the memo and still find themselves drowning in Google penalties. You can thank Google’s Panda algorithm update for that one.

The Panda algorithm update cracked down hard on content quality in 2011, leaving countless websites plummeting to the bottom of Google. SEO leaders got the message loud and clear: Prioritizing keywords first is outdated and risky.

Does this mean you’re out of the woods when it comes to keywords?

Just the opposite.

3. SEO Best Practices of 2018: Keywords

Keywords still play a critical role in SEO.

But, forget keyword density. Now that search engines have pivoted to intent, focus on incorporating keywords naturally into your content instead.

Here’s a helpful framework to follow:

Choose a focus primary keyword with low competition. Choose a cluster of keywords relevant to the focus keyword. Include your primary keyword and your title meta description. Include your primary keyword in your image alt tags. Place your primary key word within the first and last 200 words of content. Include your focus keyword within the body. Sprinkle your secondary keywords throughout the article.

Remember these SEO best practices for 2018 when planning your on-site optimization as well.

Wait, what’s on-site?

4. How to Optimize an Electronics Homepage

You just learned how to optimize content for your website. This is also a method of on-site optimization.

On-site refers to SEO opportunities on your website, like your homepage, blog, or contact page.

Off-site optimization includes methods you conduct away from your website. That would be your social media posts or press releases.

Now that you know SEO is all about intent, approach your homepage optimization with the same mindset.

What’s the intent of your business? This is a great question to kick off your keyword research.

Need an example?

Say you’re a business that focuses on TV installation. As you can see from this example, the business URL is search-friendly. The homepage content also reads naturally and the intent of the content is clear.

But, written content it’s just one piece of the SEO puzzle.

5. User Experience

Our homepage example isn’t just written for SEO, its user experience design also bodes well for SEO.

How a visitor experiences a website has an enormous impact on that website’s ranking. That’s why user experience is one of the most critical SEO best practices for 2018.

Take note of the following UX principles for better SEO:

Quick loading times

Easy navigation

De-cluttered web pages

Relevant media

Accessible contact page

Mobile compatibility

Notice any of these principles in practice on our example’s homepage? Take this opportunity to observe what your competition is doing to improve their rankings.

6. Go Mobile or Go Home

Google is getting serious about mobile optimization.

How serious?

Since 2016, Google has been gradually ranking mobile sites higher than websites that aren’t mobile-friendly.

Plus, more than half of all global web traffic is generated from mobile devices alone. This growth is undoubtedly behind Google’s decision to make mobile site speed a ranking factor.

That’s why more electronic retailers are embracing responsive web design. But it’s not just rankings they’re looking for. Their entire e-commerce base is rapidly preferring smartphones to desktop.

7. AMPlify Your SEO

If your website isn’t mobile-friendly, there’s a new alternative to the responsive web design.

Google’s accelerated mobile pages, also known as AMP.

While still relatively new, AMP is already being touted by SEO experts as one of the most vital SEO best practices of 2018.

Why?

In short, AMP is designed for speed. These pages load instantly which is essential for slow-loading websites. One study found that for every second you lose, your viewership decreases by more than 5%. Three seconds slower and your viewership decreases by more than 7%.

Furthermore, while Google is staying mum about making AMP a ranking factor itself, experts predict AMP will eventually become a ranking factor in the near future.

8. Got HTTPS?

You know that HTTP you see at the beginning of your website? That stands for hypertext transfer protocol. HTTPS stands for hypertext transfer protocol ‘secure.’

What does this mean for SEO? Everything. Especially if you run an electronics store online.

Any website that processes personal, credit card or any other visitor information should have a secure HTTPS site. These sites use what’s called an ‘SSL’ to encrypt sensitive data.

Without HTTPS, you run the risk of having your site marked as unsafe. Not only is this disastrous for leads and sales, but your search engine rankings as well.

9. Get Social

You didn’t think we’d get away without mentioning social media, did you?

Most people think of social media and SEO as two separate marketing strategies. However, they’re even more powerful when working in tandem.

Google considers social media engagements as ranking factors. Every like, status update, tweet, share, and comment all factor into a website’s ranking position.

Furthermore, you can squeeze out even more SEO juice by optimizing social media posts with relevant keywords.

But remember: Content comes first. The more shareable your content is, the stronger your ranking signals.

Start Optimizing Today

Does SEO feel a little less like a mystery? Good! Now it’s time to implement these SEO best practices of 2018.

The sooner you optimize, the quicker your rankings will rise.

But remember, SEO strategies don’t last forever. Just like keeping up with the latest electronics, it’s important to stay up on the latest developments in SEO and marketing.

Remember to check back often for the latest tips and tricks coming out of the industry.