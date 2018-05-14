5 Smart Branding Tips for Your Clothing Company

Do you want your clothing company’s website to start earning the views you know it deserves? If so, here are 5 smart branding tips to help drive more traffic.



The apparel market in the United States is the largest in the world. In fact, by the end of 2017, apparel retail store sales in the country reached a whopping $23.3 billion.

But, owning a successful clothing company is about much more than store sales. Now, you have to have the right presence to succeed within the industry.

With this in mind, check out these 5 branding tips that will help make your clothing company a success.

1. Understand Your Target Audience

The best piece of branding advice out there is: Learn everything there is to know about your target audience!

The truth is, your brand isn’t what you say it is. It is what your target audience describes it as.

To get to know your customers, you should learn about their:

Culture

Demographic

Shopping habits

Shopping preferences

2. Position Yourself Correctly

To position your brand you have to understand your competition. This will help you identify your competitive advantage and choose the right business location. Ask yourself:

Which other brands sell your style of clothing?

Which stores are consumers buying that clothing from?

Where is your target audience most likely to find your line of clothing?

You have to position your brand correctly both online and offline.

Make sure you choose the right social media channels to communicate with your audience. You should use bloggers to promote your brand recognition. And, don’t forget about email marketing.

3. Use Giveaway Campaigns

One of the most powerful brand-building tips is to launch your brand with a giveaway campaign.

By doing so, you’ll get a ton of exposure during the first month of launching your clothing brand to the world.

While you won’t make as much money, people will get to know your brand from the get-go. Your exposure will be out of this world.

Also, make your giveaway unique. For example, you could give away your own products or work with another brand to offer free prizes to new customers.

4. Work With Brand Ambassadors

Brand ambassadors come from all walks of life. They’re a great way to get you more exposure to a specific audience.

But, brand ambassadors, also known as influencers, can cost a lot of money. Don’t wait until you’ve saved up thousands of dollars to implement an influencer marketing strategy.

Use influencers that are on their way to making it big. By doing so, your brand will grow with them, putting you in the limelight in the long run.

5. Embrace E-Commerce

If you want to boost your sales, you have to open an online store. With an online store, you are available to your customers all day, every day. You also make your brand available to people across the world.

Additionally, you can create a blog on your website which will boost your SEO. This will also help cement your brand image among your customers

For example, SSENSE is an online store that doubles up as an online lifestyle magazine. The company sells its products while also sharing content on everything from the latest trends to celebrity fashion.

Get More Branding Tips at Small Business Brief

The key to the success of your clothing company lies in your branding, marketing, and sales. But, to thrive in all these areas, you have to stay up-to-date with all the latest trends and industry news.

To get more branding tips for your company, visit our blog at Small Business Brief today.