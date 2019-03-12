5 Out-Of-The-Box Niche Products That Work Awesomely as a Home Based Business

More than 3.9 million people work from home at least part-time. The perks include no commute, setting your own schedule, and working in your pajamas.

Whether you’re looking for a side hustle or a full-time gig, you can make money selling niche products from home. But where to start?

We’ve put together a list of five niche products you can sell from home. Keep reading to become your own boss.

1. Keto Diet

A popular trend is the Ketogenic Diet. It’s a niche with lots of ways to turn a profit.

Recipes, informational content, and products make it possible to monetize your audience. Build a website with affiliate links. Feature Keto recipes or sell kitchen tools.

Create blogs related to the Keto lifestyle. Sell digital content like an ebook for beginners or a cookbook.

Promote your business on social media and YouTube. This helps with search engine results and traffic.

2. Pet Products

People love their pets. Scroll through any social feed and you’ll see dogs, cats, birds, hamsters and more.

The pet industry was worth $72.13 billion last year. Almost 30 billion of that was for food. That includes products like orchard hay for rabbits and hamsters. Every animal and breed has specific needs.

Create a website with useful information to attract pet owners. Give training tips. Talk about different animals and breeds.

Stay active on social media. Create your own hashtag. Invite people to share photos of their pet using your products.

3. Compression Socks

This niche has two distinct audiences. Seniors use compression socks to reduce swelling in legs. People with thrombosis or edema wear them to improve blood flow. An online medical related store is a good fit for selling compression socks.

The second audience is athletes. They wear socks to improve circulation during endurance events. Create a sports-related site to appeal to long distance athletes. Offer a variety of colors and sizes.

Focus on search engine optimization. Create content to match search inquiries. Aim social media ads at audience segments like athletes and specific illnesses.

4. Anti-Snoring

Snoring is a problem for over half the population. Selling sleep aids and anti-snoring devices online is lucrative.

You can drop ship products like mouth guards, nose clips, sprays, and chin straps. Build your website around anti-snoring solutions.

Search engine optimization is important since potential customers are looking for your product.

Add long-form blogs and retargeting ads to your marketing strategy. Promote your content on social media to drive traffic to your online store

5. Posture Devices

Everyone hunches over laptops and phones all day. Issues like smartphone elbow, back, and neck pain are common now.

Capitalize on this with posture correction products. Support your store with content on:

Exercises

Neck and Back Pain

Preventive Measures

Related Health Concerns

Potential products range from small devices to stand up desks. Add an ebook or partner with a local chiropractor for more income.

Start Making Money with Your Niche Products

Now you’re ready to start making money. After you choose your niche products, focus on creating blog content. A consistent schedule of new content and products helps grow your business.

Join the Small Business Brief forum for support and guidance from like-minded entrepreneurs.