5 Beneficial Tips For How To Advertise Your Clothing Company Online

Marketing can really make or break your business, so you need to make sure you’re doing it the RIGHT way! Check out these 5 beneficial tips on how to advertise for your company today!



The world of fashion is ever-changing and always expanding. While there are plenty of big names and high-end labels already taking up much of the market, the fast-pace of fashion allows plenty of room for entry, too.

All you have to do is spot a trend as it’s blossoming or create one on your own. It sounds a little tricky, but when you make good clothing people will take notice; they’ll be undeniable. This goes for everything from athleisure wear to red carpet garments and more.

You don’t need millions of dollars or a huge workspace to get started. However, you do need the right advertising in order to achieve and maintain success as a clothing company.

Here are the five basics of how to advertise online to keep in mind.

1. Send Emails

Remember the last email you opened offering you a coupon on a new product line or talking about a flash sale? Hopefully, you’re not the kind of shopper that takes advantage of every single offer that comes your way.

But, as a business owner, the more offers you can send out, the better. Email marketing keeps you relevant in the minds of users; it offers a direct line to new products or clearance items you need to get rid of. Before you click send, though, do some financial projections to make sure you can still create a profit with special sales and lowered rates.

Keep in mind this isn’t the only thing emails can be used for, either. This is a valuable digital tool for lead generation and customer service strategies, too. Use emails to track shipments and handle returns, as well as to reach out to customers who haven’t shopped with you in a while or to offer current customers an incentive to share their experience.

2. Use Social Media to Your Advantage

Where do most people go to talk about their online shopping experiences? Social media. This is a space you can’t afford to not be involved in.

Social media is arguably the best way to market your brand online. It gives your brand a voice, an engaging platform, and a significant amount of data with which to track your company’s online growth. But, you can’t just open a Facebook or Instagram account and leave your efforts at that.

To get the most out of social media, you have to engage with your audience every single day. Post photos of models wearing your clothes or ask for customers to send in their own pictures. Share your insights on current trends and maybe offer a few sneak peeks from time to time, too.

Also, keep in mind this doesn’t have to be with regularly scheduled posts alone. Make an effort to go live on your social media platforms and to directly engage with users via the comments section and your direct messages. This creates a personal, effective approach to online clothing advertisements.

3. Pay for Ads

Speaking of advertisements, there are also digital paid ads you can make use of. These look like regular posts, but they have the ability to reach people who aren’t following you. Such a tool creates more followers on your social media and page visits on your website when used correctly.

The trick is to find the right amount of funding for the best ROI and to know how to identify your target market. This allows you to set clear goals for your paid social ads, which you can do with the help of backend functions for business pages.

It helps you compete against other clothing brands, like Fairweather and similar trendy clothing sites.

4. Partner with an Influencer

To really take your social media presence to the next level, reach out to an influencer. Actually, connect with a handful of them.

You can aim high for well-known fashion influencers and bloggers, or hire a few brand ambassadors. Here’s the difference:

An influencer is someone who has a significantly strong social media following. Their follower count is in the hundred-thousands or even millions, and their posts consistently have the engagement to show for it with thousands of likes and comments. They’re basically celebrities, but only on Instagram or Facebook.

These people can generate a lot of exposure for your clothing company. But, this will come at a significant price. If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly approach, the best way to advertise clothes on social media is to get brand ambassadors.

These are people who have interesting accounts, but they’re not quite at influencer level. You can often work out a mutually beneficial deal to partner with them – like sending a free clothing item in exchange for a special post or mention from them, or featuring them on your page if they feature you. Such measures don’t cost as much money as hiring an influencer would, but they still get your name out there.

5. Go Viral

The last thing you can do to market your clothing company online is to go viral. Think about it: how many viral videos do you find yourself watching every single day? Probably a handful of them.

These are videos that capture unique everyday moments that someone posts and the Internet ends up loving. Viral videos are often funny situations or adorable dogs doing something cute, but there’s no reason fashion can’t go viral, too.

You can’t force this, though. Viral videos are something people enjoy because they can connect with them on a personal level, whatever the context is.

If you really want to reach people, make a video about a cause you’re passionate about or a day in the life of your office. You never know, such a simple subject matter might be what catches the attention of millions.

How to Advertise Clothing Online: Get Started!

Whether you’re trying to build a social media following or you’re ready to start investing in ads and influencers, the true secret to online advertising success is to get started. These things take time, and the more you hold off, the longer you’ll have to wait before you start to see the results you’re looking for.

