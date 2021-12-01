

Did you know that almost 40% of Americans who drink prefer beer over other types of alcoholic beverages? When running a restaurant, it's important to cater to the tastebuds of your customers, including beer lovers. One of the best ways you can do that is by getting a beer keg. Running a restaurant isn't cheap overall, so you might be on the fence about getting one. Are you wondering why it's worth it? Keep reading to learn all about the surprising benefits of buying a beer keg for your restaurant. It Saves You Money When you purchase a beer keg, you're actually saving money in the long run. The reason for this has to do with the costs of packaging and shipping beer in bottles or cans. It's heavier and more expensive to do it this way, and it's the consumer who has to pay for that extra expense. A keg is like buying the beer in bulk. Since it requires fewer materials to package, you'll be getting a lot more beer for your buck. Any beer enthusiast or restaurant entrepreneur should celebrate this fact. It's Green If you're still on the fence about whether or not you should buy a beer keg, don't forget to think about the environment. By avoiding thousands and thousands of bottles and cans each year, your restaurant will be much greener. Nowadays, customers are becoming more and more conscious about the ways in which business can affect the environment. By going green, you can appeal to this crowd and do your part to keep the planet as clean as possible. While you're at it, you should consider getting rid of straws and switching out paper napkins for washable cloth ones. It Helps Prevent Loss of Stock The best beer keg can withstand just about any wear and tear. A bottle or can, on the other hand, can easily break or get punctured. If that happens, it's like watching money being flushed down the toilet. Plus, beer kegs can be cleaned and used for many years. After you invest in one to prevent loss of stock, don't forget to check out this article to learn how to tap a keg and let the beautiful beer flow. Since a keg is pressurized and can keep the outside atmosphere from getting in, the beer will retain its delicious flavor for much longer than you might expect.




