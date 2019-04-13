How to Successfully Run Your Own Restaurant

There are around 647,000 restaurants in the US.

If you own one of them or are looking to open a new one, you’ve got some stiff competition.

That’s why it’s important that you do your research. You’ll need to know the ins and outs of how to run a restaurant successfully, including marketing, finance, and more.

It takes more than good food or great customer service to make a successful restaurant.

In this post, we’ll give you some advice on how to do it right.

5 Tips on How to Run a Restaurant

This handy guide will get you started on the road to setting up your restaurant business.

1. Build a Great Team

Your staff can make or break your business, so make sure you hire the right staff.

This means hiring people who are passionate about your business, and whose values are in-line with your mission.

Once they’re on-board, make sure you take care of them and boost their morale regularly. You can also provide ongoing training to develop them.

2. Stay Consistent

Consistency is key, and that goes for every part of your business.

It begins with the concept of your restaurant. Once you’ve decided what your theme and vision are, it’s important that you stick to them and see them through.

If you keep changing things, you’ll send out mixed messages to your customers, and they’ll know that you aren’t entirely sure what you’re doing.

This also applies to your level of service. It’s crucial that you maintain consistent standards, aiming to make every customer as happy as possible. That will keep them coming back for more.

3. Use the Right POS System

A point of sale system tracks all your orders and transactions, making communication between your servers, your customers and your kitchen as smooth and seamless as possible.

In 2019, this is absolutely essential for any restaurant. Get Oregon POS software and services for yours.

4. Keep on Top of Health and Safety

In the restaurant business, health, hygiene, and safety practices are a top priority.

A simple accident involving a customer or staff member can result in catastrophic consequences, and if you’re using unsafe working practices, you could end up getting shut down.

Set strict safety policies for your staff to follow and make sure they stick to them.

5. Hire a Marketing Specialist

No matter how wonderful your restaurant is, it will never get off the ground if you don’t use effective marketing strategies.

You don’t need to be a marketing whiz yourself. Hire a specialist who can take care of that for you, so you can focus on the day-to-day tasks of running your business.

Get Started Today

Now that you know the basics of how to run a restaurant, you can start building your business.

If you don’t want to start from scratch, you can buy an existing restaurant business and take it over. That way, you already have the basics. All you have to do is make it your own.

Read our post on how to buy a business for more information.