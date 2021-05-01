A Simple Guide to Setting up a Commercial Kitchen



Are you opening a restaurant? You have your dining area designed perfectly and all the furniture selected? Don’t forget about the most important room in your restaurant! The place where the delicacies you sell are created, the kitchen. Don’t become one of the 60% of restaurants that fail in their first year of opening. Put some time and effort into the design and planning of your commercial kitchen. Follow our commercial kitchen tips to nail your kitchen design and watch your restaurant become a full-blown success. Be Clever About Design The most important element of your kitchen is how well you design it. Often restaurants want to fit in as many tables as possible and neglect the amount of space designated to the kitchen. You may have a small space to work with, but you want your kitchen to function as smoothly as possible. This is more than possible with crafty design tricks. If you hire someone who is an expert in commercial kitchen design, they will draw on years of experience. They will have numerous commercial kitchen ideas to help you optimize the use of your space. There would be nothing worse than designing a kitchen that didn’t serve its purpose. Think About Workflow Involve your chef when it comes to designing the layout of the kitchen. Keep your menu in mind when planning the positioning of different facilities. Which other team members will use the kitchen? Where will their workstation be? You want to design a production line that works as efficiently as possible. If there isn’t much space, you don’t want staff getting in one another way when preparing dishes. Follow Commercial Kitchen Health and Safety Regulations Your state will have regulations in place about air ventilation, fire safety, food sanitation, and energy efficiency. To ensure you have the best commercial kitchen possible, follow these regulations. It will stop any problems further down the line if everything is according to regulation from the offset. Following the rules will also help you with the maintenance of your kitchen over the years. What Equipment Do You Need? Commercial kitchen equipment can be a bit overwhelming. There are so many different things you need to choose. Try to start with only buying the things you will use on a daily basis. That way, your kitchen won’t become cluttered. You can purchase more supplies as you go and as you realize what’s missing from your kitchen. Speak to your chefs again, they have the expertise and can advise you about the best equipment to buy. Ask them to keep your menu in mind when making a list of equipment. If you’re opening a steak restaurant, then you won’t need a pizza oven! At the very least, you will need a stove, pots and pans, knives, an oven, refrigerator, freezer, and a stainless steel table to do your food prep. Get That Restaurant Open! Opening a restaurant is a huge challenge that isn’t for the faint-hearted. You need dedication, passion, and grit to make it a success. Building the right commercial kitchen is just one more step in the long road to getting your first customers through the door. Check out some of our other articles to learn more business tips today!



