Selling Yourself Before the House: 10 Tips on Marketing for Realtors

There are nearly 150,000 real estate agents working in the United States alone.

For that reason, you have to sell yourself before you can sell a house. By that, we mean you need to use your marketing skills to get clients before you can work with them to list their homes.

We’ve gathered a list of our top ten ways you can get more people to hire you as their realtor. Keep reading to find out more about marketing for realtors.

1. Volunteer

There’s no shortage of places you can volunteer, and doing so will help you in two ways. For one thing, you’ll have the opportunity to meet more people in your area which gives you a chance to network with them.

Volunteering is also great to add to your “about me” page to show that you care about your local community. Consider volunteering in colleges to talk about what you do or building a house with Habitat for Humanity.

2. Attend Community Events

Look for events within your community that give you an easy opportunity to shake hands with people and tell them what you’re all about. It’s another great way to network and get your name out there.

If you have promotional products, this is the perfect time to hand them out to people. After all, everybody loves getting free stuff, and if you have awesome things you’re giving away, you’ll be more likely to be remembered.

3. Have a Home Makeover Contest

Home makeovers are a fun part of homeownership, whether someone has just recently moved in, or been there a while.

One way to do this is to ask for entries and whoever wins, receives a home makeover. Then, you’ll have a long list of people you can contact to see if they’re interested in your services.

4. Get on the Radio

Local radio stations are always in the need of content to fill their time. If you provide some for them, you can get your name out there.

Think about a sale that has an interesting story. Then, contact your radio station and see if you can share it.

5. Create an Interactive Website

If you don’t already have a website for yourself, you should. Once you have it, you want it to be as interactive as possible. The more a person can engage with your site, the longer they’ll stay.

An easy way to accomplish this is to make searching for available properties fun. Add colorful graphics or present the information in a unique way that people will love and keep coming back for.

6. Ask for Referrals

You should be keeping in contact with everyone you put in a home and even those you didn’t. Check in on them every once and a while, and don’t be afraid to ask them if they know anyone that’s looking for a home.

You’d be surprised at how many new clients you can get through referrals, but you may not get any if you’re afraid to ask.

7. Write an Article

Writing an article will not only help your website be seen by more people, but it will also show off your expertise and improve your online reputation. Find blogs and other websites in similar industries to work with.

Or, you can try contacting your local newspaper to see if you can share a story about how you help people find their dream homes. Or, tell an interesting story behind a home and the people in it.

8. Get Listed Everywhere

If you have the chance to have your business listed somewhere, do so! Check with non-profit organizations, city and county websites, and other websites that include local listings.

Make sure your contact information is up-to-date so people can contact you if they’re interested. You also want to make sure you’re focusing on local websites first. If you’re based in Canada, learn more here.

9. Partner with Similar Businesses

A business that has a similar target client could be your shot at reaching more people for your real estate services. Don’t be afraid to think outside the box, either, and start asking other businesses if they want to partner with you.

For example, a roofing company sometimes does jobs for people that are moving soon and want to make sure their home passes inspection. If you’re partnered with that roofing company, they can recommend you if the person hasn’t found an agent yet.

Then, if you’ve just signed with a new client who needs to have roofing done before they can sell their home, you can recommend that roofing company to them. Look for mutually-beneficial relationships and nurture them.

10. Track Follow-Ups

Although it may get tedious at times, a great way to make sure you’re marketing yourself properly is to keep track of all of your conversations with potential clients.

When you first call someone, make a note of the date and then be ready to follow up with them after a week or so. Be sure to include any important information shared during your conversations so you can be ready to bring it up.

Bottom Line: Network

You may have noticed a theme that ran through most of these marketing tips. At the end of the day, if you want more clients to build your real estate business, you have to network with other people.

As a general rule of thumb, you should be spending about 1/3 of your time reaching out to new people, 1/3 of your time following up with people you already know, and 1/3 of your time with current clients.

Dividing your time in this way will help ensure you have a steady stream of new connections that can turn into more sales for you.

Need More Marketing for Realtors Ideas?

Now you have a list of ten ways to market yourself as a realtor. As you can see, it can take some creativity and hard work to get new clients for yourself. However, it’s also worth the effort once you start selling homes!

If you need more tips on marketing for realtors, be sure to check out our other post on real estate marketing. There, you’ll get ten more tips to help you really start to grow in the industry.