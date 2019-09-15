Property Marketing: How to Advertise Your Home for Sale

Are you currently trying to sell your home (or thinking about it)? Without proper marketing and advertising strategies, you could end up wasting valuable time and money.

According to Zillow, 79% of homebuyers are searching and shopping online.

It’s not enough to post a newspaper ad or stick up open house signs anymore. Instead, you need to balance your advertising offline and online.

Keeping reading to learn all about property marketing and advertising. With these 10 tips, you can streamline the process and discover an easier way to sell real estate.

1. High-Quality Photography

No one’s going to show interest in your home if they don’t know what it looks like, first.

As you begin marketing your property, consider hiring a professional photographer. High-quality imagery can catch someone’s eye while they’re scrolling through houses online.

If you don’t have the money to hire a professional photographer, get “professional” yourself!

First, make sure you’re working with natural lighting. Let the sunlight cast your home in a gorgeous glow. Then, make sure your photos are taken in focus.

Feel free to take as many photos as you like. That way, you have multiple options to choose from.

You’ll need photos of:

The front of your house

The back of your house

Each bedroom and bathroom

The kitchen, living room, and dining room

When you take the front photo of your home, make sure neighboring properties aren’t in the shot. Otherwise, you’re including the competition in your images.

Don’t forget to remove vehicles, fallen leaves, and children’s toys from the front lawn. Clean up your space. Maybe update the landscaping while you’re at it, too.

If your home has special outdoor features such as a pool or garden, capture those in your images as well. Shoot long to highlight space.

When you’re shooting inside, make sure to open the curtains and let the light in.

That way, you’re showing interested homebuyers the distinct beauty your home has to offer!

2. Host Virtual Tours

Buyers love virtual tours. This is a great property marketing strategy for enticing online buyers to visit your home in person.

Even a short and sweet tour can give people a taste.

If they can’t show up for a personal tour right away, a virtual tour will let them view the house online. Even a short glimpse can spark their interest and encourage them to learn more.

Certain virtual tour software even lets you add music. If you can, add descriptions about the different rooms throughout your home, too.

For more smart strategies, check these tips on how to sell your house.

3. Stick Up Signage

This old classic can make a big difference.

Signage can encourage interested shoppers to contact your agent for more information. While you’re using the rest of these tips for marketing your home, a sign works as free advertising.

Make sure the phone number is prominent.

If you live on a street corner, use two signs so people don’t miss out.

4. Put Out Print Ads

Another classic, print ads will help you market your property to people who read newspapers and magazines. If you’re looking to attract older homebuyers, this is a great way to reach your target market.

Putting out print ads also ensures you cover all your bases.

If your property marketing expands online and in print, potential buyers will see your home everywhere. The more often they see your home, the more it will stick out in their minds.

5. Design Direct Mailers

If you don’t have access to a mailing list, hand direct mailers out to family, friends, and even your neighbors.

Don’t forget to feature your beautiful photos.

Direct mailers are a great property marketing strategy for expanding your reach. The more people who see your property on the market, the more likely you can find a buyer.

6. Advertise an Open House

Give people the chance to see your beautiful home in person.

Use these other property marketing tips to advertise an upcoming open house. Place signs throughout your general area as well.

The day of your open house, make sure to give your property a deep clean. You should also:

Declutter your home

Complete any necessary home improvement projects

Depersonalize by removing photos and keepsakes

Stage your home by moving furniture

Improve curb appeal

Think about baking fresh cookies, too. The smell creates an inviting, homey atmosphere for your guests.

7. Draw in Agents

If you’re planning to sell your home without help, that’s okay.

Still, it can help to attract buyers and agents to your home. After all, most buyers have an agent to represent them.

Agents will take note of specific details they can later tell their clients. When you start deep cleaning and preparing your home for guests, make sure to keep the finer details in mind.

8. Don’t Neglect MLS

The Multiple Listings Service is an important step for your property marketing strategy.

Licensed agents use the MLS to find homes for their buyers. Remember, the more places you list your home, the more people will see it!

9. Stay Social

There are currently over 4.02 billion internet users around the globe, equating to 53% of the world’s total population.

Of that, 3.2 billion people, or 42% of the population, are active social media users.

Don’t forget to develop a social media marketing strategy, too. Post your beautiful photos online. Then, use the right hashtags to attract viewers.

Social media can help you attract potential buyers by using your eye-catching content. In addition to your quality photos, mix up your content with this next step.

10. Add Variety with Video

Like a virtual tour, videos are a great way to give people a glimpse into your property.

Use videos to show people around. Give them a feel for what the space is like. Marketing your home through video can help potential buyers feel at home before they visit.

Sale Success: Proper Property Marketing

It’s time to say goodbye to home, sweet home. With these 10 tips, your property marketing strategy is bound to be a success.

