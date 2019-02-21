Is That a Leak? 5 Critical Signs You Need a New Roof

Think you’re seeing signs you need a new roof? Tip number one: don’t be too hasty in your judgment.

For example, the shingles on your roof may get covered with moss or algae. Many homeowners will take one look at the roof and decide to replace it right away. In reality, this is a cosmetic issue that you can solve in other ways.

That said, not all roof problems are as easy to deal with. In many situations, replacing the roof will be your best option — especially if it’s getting up there in years! Here are the main issues you need to look out for.

1. Curling Shingles

Most shingles curl in two main ways. If their edges have turned upward, we’re talking about cupping. If the edges remain flat and the middle comes up, you’re dealing with clawing.

Both of these distortion types are common signs of weathering. If the damage is minor, you may want to consider replacing shingles. At some point within the next five years, though, you’re likely to need a whole new roof.

2. Sagging Roof

Have you noticed that your roof has started to sag? This is a big deal, as it can be an indicator of major structural issues. In the worst-case scenario, there could be a problem with the supports in your foundation.

This is one of the most obvious signs that you need a new roof immediately. Still, don’t try to tackle this issue alone. Roofing companies like Eavestroughing Toronto can address this problem in a quick manner.

3. Granules in the Gutter

Are you finding loose granules in your gutters? If you’ve recently installed a new asphalt roof, there’s nothing to worry about. Factory-fresh shingles often shed granules, but there’s plenty more where that came from.

If your roof is not new, granules in the gutter are a sign for concern. The main purpose of granules is to keep the sun off your roof. Once they start falling off, the quality of your shingles will deteriorate quickly.

4. Missing Shingles

As you may know, replacing a few shingles is a simple procedure. The issue is finding shingles that will match the color of your other ones. Granule colors have changed a lot in recent years, and the weathering is a factor as well.

Again, this is a cosmetic matter. If you don’t mind your roof looking a bit rough, keep patching it up until a bigger concern comes along. Once you decide it’s been enough, you can opt to replace or reshingle a roof.

5. Old Age

We’ve mentioned this above, but old age is a roof’s worst enemy. Most asphalt roofs have a lifespan of 25 to 30 years. If your roof is older than that, there could be a problem with it — even if it looks good at a glance.

If you live in a development, take a look at what your neighbors are doing. If they’ve started to replace their roofing, you may want to do the same. Of course, that also depends on whether you’ve reshingled your roof before.

More Signs You Need a New Roof

Finally, keep in mind that there are other signs you need a new roof. You may be dealing with wind damage, rotting boards, small leaks, and so on. If you act early enough, you should be able to minimize the damage.

Not sure which roof style you should go for? That depends on many factors, including your budget and climate. For more information, take a look at our extensive list of roof styles you should consider.