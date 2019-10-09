How to Move: Top 5 Things to Do Before Moving to a New City

On average, people in the US will move over 11 times in their lifetime. So, odds are you’ll wind up moving to a new city at some point.

That means you’re going to need to learn how to move.

Whether you’re moving for work or a change of scene, the process of packing up your entire life can be a tough one, especially if you’ve never done it before.

Are you getting ready to move to a new city and aren’t sure where to start? We’ve got you covered.

Here are five things you need to do before you move.

1. Find the Right Realtor

When it comes to moving, a lot of people wind up asking themselves: why use a realtor? Can’t I take care of selling my home and finding a new one myself?

You can technically start scoping out places in your new city and sell your current house on your own. But, without the experience and expertise of a realtor, you could end up losing time and money.

Before you start packing, take the time to do a little research and find the right realtors to help you navigate the buying, and selling processes. You’ll be glad you did!

2. Ditch What You Don’t Need

Moving to a new city is nothing like going down the street or across town. Odds are you’re only going to be able to make one trip — so you’ll need to make it count.

Go through your current house room by room and figure out what items you want to bring and what you can get rid of or sell before the big day comes. The less stuff you have, the less you’ll have to move!

While paring down your belongings makes moving more manageable, it can also help you sell your house faster.

3. Organization is Key

No matter how careful and prepared you are, moving is always a little chaotic, which is why staying organized is essential.

Take the time to gather any vital documents you may have, and label every box you pack with a description of what it contains and where it belongs.

You should also prepare a calendar of important events such as closing dates, when the movers are arriving, and home inspections.

4. Do Your Homework

Life in your new hometown might be very different than the life you know. So, before you move, take some time to do your homework and research your new city.

You should certainly expect an adjustment period after you arrive. That said, figuring out things like the transportation system and local hotspots beforehand can help you feel at home much faster.

5. Say Goodbye

Moving is always an emotional process. After living in one place for a few years and collecting a few memories, you tend to get attached.

And when you’re leaving a city you’ve come to know and love, moving can be that much more difficult.

So, before you pack up and head out, make sure you take the time to say goodbye to your current home. Go to all your favorite spots one last time, and meet up with friends and family you have in the area.

How to Move to a New City

Moving can be a stressful and frustrating experience. But, by following these tips on how to move to a new city, you’ll be able to navigate the process smoothly.

