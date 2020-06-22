How to Generate Leads in Real Estate: Tips for New and Experienced Agents

About 93% of people visit websites when searching for a new home. If you want to start reaching more homebuyers, you need a lead generation strategy. Otherwise, competitors are likely to steal those sales instead.

Here are eight lead generation strategies that can help you attract more homebuyers. With these tips on how to generate leads in real estate, you can quickly start stepping up sales.

With a strong lead generation strategy, you can attract potential buyers to your website and nurture them into leads. Then, you can use your savvy sales tactics to turn those leads into viable sales.

Discover how to get leads in real estate with these pro tips today.

1. Build Your Brand

Before anything else, make sure you have a strong, distinctive brand for your real estate business. Otherwise, homebuyers will fail to recognize your brand from another in the area.

For starters, you’ll need a creative, stand-out logo. Choose a distinct color palette and font for your logo and brand as well.

Next, consider your tone, voice, and message. What promise are you making clients? What’s your mission statement.

For example, maybe you want to help your clients find the best deal for their budget. Maybe you’re dedicated to helping families find their dream home. Either way, make sure that promise becomes the heart of your brand.

You’ll want to consider every component of your brand before you start creating branding materials like business cards and flyers.

Once you build your brand, make sure it’s consistent across every marketing material you create. That includes print materials along with your website, social media, and digital ads. A consistent brand will help you build brand awareness and recognition.

In fact, brand consistency can increase revenue by up to 23%. Meanwhile, 64% of consumers say brands that share their values generate brand trust.

A person who remembers your brand is more likely to call you when they’re searching for a home.

2. Go Mobile

People are spending more time on their mobile phones than on their desktop devices. If you want to learn how to generate leads in real estate, you need to consider these mobile users. Otherwise, you’re missing out.

First, take a look at your website. Is it mobile-optimized? You can use Google’s Mobile-Friendly Test to check.

Next, update your website using the latest user experience (UX) design trends, including:

Improving your navigation to ensure information is easy to find

Boosting your page load speed times

Making sure fonts are easy to read

Ensuring buttons are easy to click on

Make sure the mobile version of your website allows users to click and explore with ease. Otherwise, you could miss out on potential leads after they struggled to use your website.

3. Start Blogging

What information are your clients looking for while they’re online? Maybe they’re looking for a real estate agent or local listings. Either way, you want to provide the information your target audience is searching for online.

First, complete thorough audience research. Separate your broad target audience into smaller buyer personas based on demographics. The better you know your target audience, the more likely you can take a personalized approach with your marketing.

Then, determine which keywords your target audience uses when searching on Google. Once you have a list of target keywords, you can create blog posts that are relevant to their searches.

Blogging will show your target audience that you can provide the relevant, helpful information they need.

Make sure to cover a range of topics as you continue blogging. That way, you can appear for multiple searches.

4. Use SEO

Search engine optimization (SEO) makes it easier for you to rank on search engines like Google. The higher you rank, the more people you’ll appear in front of online. In addition to boosting brand awareness, SEO can also help you generate new leads and conversions online.

About 85% of companies claim search marketing strategies like SEO are the most effective customer acquisition tactic. If you want to make the most of your marketing budget, SEO is a smart choice. It’s also a long-term strategy.

Once you improve your SEO ranking, you have the potential to maintain that ranking for some time. In other words, all your efforts will pay off!

Use your keywords to target your audience based on the keywords they search for online. Make sure you have one target keyword for each blog post. Then, make sure the keyword appears in the following places:

Title

URL

A header tag

The opening paragraph

The closing paragraph

Within the body

Make sure to avoid keyword stuffing with your target keyword. Instead, make sure the content reads naturally. You can also use secondary SEO keywords throughout your content to appeal to your target audience.

Using SEO will help you learn how to generate leads in real estate without wasting your marketing budget.

Local SEO

If you want to focus on your local target audience, don’t neglect the power of local SEO. Local SEO allows you to rank for more location-based searches.

First, make sure to update your Google My Business listing. This listing should include your business’ name, phone number, and address. Your listing will also display comments from previous customers and clients.

Do you have clients who have conveyed their gratitude by email? Ask them to post a review on your Google My Business listing, too! Reviews can help increase SEO ranking.

Happy reviews also speak to your company’s credibility. In fact, 90% of consumers read online reviews before visiting a business. Positive reviews can help you attract new clients and help you stand out from your competitors.

Next, try using location-specific keywords in your blog posts. For example, you can write a blog post about luxury listings in an up-and-coming neighborhood.

When a homebuyer searches for homes in that area, your website will appear.

Then, add a call-to-action to the end of the blog post encouraging the reader to contact you for more information about the listing.

Local SEO will also help you appear on Google’s 3-Pack. The 3-Pack displays three local companies on a map, taking up prominent space on a Google page. If you want to attract more buyers, appearing on the 3-Pack is a great place to start.

5. Create Interactive Content

In addition to blog posts, you can also create visual and interactive content like:

3D renderings

Videos

Augmented and virtual reality tours

Animations

Let your clients explore your listings using virtual reality. With 91% of consumers looking for visual and interactive content, this is a great way to discover how to get leads in real estate online.

6. Automate Emails

Once you start attracting leads, make sure to nurture them. You can use an automated email campaign to keep your leads up-to-date. Send them emails that include new listings, blog posts, or market updates.

Don’t forget to segment your email subscribers into separate lists. Then, you can send personalized emails to different subscribers. Personalized emails can help you appeal to readers.

Encourage people to sign up for your email updates on your website. Then, you can generate more leads and turn those leads into sales.

7. Start Chatting

You can also add a chat feature on your website. An automated chatbot can give your website visitors quick answers to their questions.

Then, you can use the chatbot to encourage those website visitors to contact you for more help or information. A chatbot will keep you relevant and improve the user experience on your website. It also helps your clickthrough rate, which can boost your SEO ranking to help you generate more leads.

Chatbots can help you generate motivated seller leads to boost your business and discover profitable deals!

8. Stay Social

Use social media to remain top-of-mind with your target audience. You can share your blog posts, new listings, or helpful tips on your social media accounts. In addition to keeping your audience up-to-date, it’s also a great way to generate new leads.

Listen to what your followers are saying on social media. What questions are they asking? Use your social media to show them your expertise.

Use interactive content to encourage people to interact with your posts. For example, you can use quizzes, polls, and videos. Try different forms of content to see what your followers enjoy and interact with most.

If they comment on your posts, don’t forget to comment back!

Then, encourage your followers to contact you on your website to generate new leads.

How to Generate Leads in Real Estate: 8 Tips for Online Success

Don’t cross your fingers and hope for new leads. Instead, use these tips and learn how to generate leads in real estate online! With these tips, you can attract more buyers and start generating new sales.

Get ahead of your competitors with these easy tips today.

Searching for more tips? Explore the Real Estate section of the blog for more great content.