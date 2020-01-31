How to Design Your Real Estate Website to Go From Listings to Leads

44% of interested homebuyers check online for available properties. If you have a real estate website, it needs to do more than simply relay information. It needs to wow your visitors so you can turn those leads into potential clients.

Here are 10 real estate website times that can help you go from listings to leads!

With these tips, you can give your website the attention it needs. An out-of-date site, on the other hand, won’t provide your visitors with the ease and convenience they’re looking for.

In fact, that might bounce off your site without clicking around. A high bounce rate could make it more difficult for you to find leads in the future.

Don’t miss out on potential clients! Instead, turn your site into one of the top real estate agent websites with these 10 tips.

1. An Easy-to-Use IDX Search

The first step to creating one of the top real estate agent websites online is to improve your IDX search functionality.

After all, people are likely visiting your website to search for listings. Make it easy for them! If they find a listing that sparks their interest, they’re more likely to contact you.

As a result, you’re going from listings to leads with one easy step.

Make sure the IDK search is easy-to-use. If they struggle using the search feature, they’ll leave your site and look for another real estate agent.

Give your visitors full access to your listings. Make it easy for them to organize these listings based on criteria as well. Create advanced filters to let people search by school districts, short sales, foreclosures, or other options.

To encourage people to use the search, place your listings at the top of the homepage. Make sure the buttons are easy to click on, too.

2. Responsive Web Design

More people are exploring websites from their smartphones instead of desktop devices. If you want a real estate website that encourages people to explore, make sure it’s mobile-optimized.

A responsive website will shrink for smaller screens. A site that isn’t mobile-optimized, on the other hand, could scare away potential clients. Trying to navigate a non-responsive site on a small screen requires a lot of zooming and pinching.

Make life easier for your visitors by updating your site to responsive design.

3. Optimized for Conversions

In order to turn listings into leads, you need to give visitors every chance to convert on your website. After all, the entire purpose of your site is to generate business.

First, make sure your call-to-action language is visible and compelling. Use a color for your button that contrasts from the website’s background color.

Next, make sure all forms and buttons are easy to click on and use.

Provide different opportunities for people to convert, such as an appointment calendar, form, or email subscription.

4. High-Quality Images

High-quality images are a must for successful real estate websites.

Consider having a professional photographer take photos of the listings. You should also stage your listings to make them appeal to your target audience. Don’t forget to update the landscaping for each listing for curb appeal, too.

5. Testimonials

People trust companies that other people have trusted in the past. In order to attract more leads, make sure to add testimonials to your website.

Ask your previous clients to provide testimonials. You can also ask them to post their reviews on your Google My Business listing and social media accounts. Testimonials will help prospective clients trust you, which will prompt them to contact you for help.

6. Useful Resources

Turn your website into a one-stop-shop for homebuyers. Provide them everything they need, such as:

A mortgage calculator

Buyers’ and sellers’ guides

Regular market reports

Lifestyle guides and blogs

Home valuation

These tools and guides will shop prospective buyers that you’re eager to help.

7. Search Engine Optimization

90% of people haven’t made up their mind when they start an online search. That means they likely don’t have a real estate agent in mind while scrolling through Google. With search engine optimization (SEO), you can ensure your real estate website appears at the top of the search page.

Then, you can use interesting, entertaining articles to draw potential clients to your real estate agency.

SEO is a cost-effective marketing strategy that will help you go from listings to leads. By improving your website’s SEO, you’re making it easier for visitors to find what you’re looking for. When your website ranking improves, you’ll also appear at the top of search engine results pages.

This top-of-the-page ranking will improve your brand credibility and brand awareness.

More people will become aware of your real estate agency. Meanwhile, ranking above your competitors will give you more authority in your industry

Make sure to update your website with unique blog posts on a regular schedule. You can use these blog posts to show off new listings or provide readers with helpful information. The information you provide will show potential clients that you know your stuff.

As they read your articles, people will begin trusting your brand. That trust can help you turn one-time visitors into someone who trusts you enough to become a viable lead.

8. Add Video Content

Video footage is another great way to show off your listings. In fact, videos can give people a better feel for the homes you’re trying to market. Videos also encourage people to linger on your site, which can improve your SEO and conversion rate.

In fact, embedding videos in your landing pages can increase that page’s conversion rate by 80%!

9. Speed Things Up

Make sure your web pages load quickly. Slow-loading pages can frustrate your visitors and encourage them to lead. Slow load times can also impact your SEO ranking and any pay-per-click advertising.

You can use Google’s PageSpeed Insights to make sure your pages are loading quickly.

10. Keep UX in Mind

With each of these tips for creating top real estate agent websites, make sure to keep the user experience (UX) in mind.

User experience refers to how people feel on your website. If they’re struggling, they’ll feel frustrated, which can cause them to leave.

To improve your site, make sure the font is legible and the font size makes your content easy-to-read. Improve the navigation so your pages are organized. This will encourage people to click around and explore.

Improving your search functionality and page speed will improve UX, too!

From Listings to Leads: 10 Tips for the Best Real Estate Agent Websites

With these 10 tips for creating the best real estate agent websites, you can go from listings to leads in a cinch! Visitors will feel so impressed by your website that they’ll contact you for more information about your listings.

Looking for more ways to grow your agency? Explore our recent Real Estate articles today!