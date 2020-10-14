Here’s Why You Should Always Have a Garage

Today, the average lifespan of a modern car is around 12 years. However, any mechanic or car enthusiast knows that there are things you can do to both increase and decrease the lifespan of your car.

One of the best reasons to have a garage is that it has a direct effect on how long you get to enjoy your car. In what ways does a garage affect the lifespan of a car?

Protection Against the Elements

If you park your car outside, you know the struggle of having to walk out through the elements to get to it. There’s nothing more miserable than having to scrape snow or ice off of your car in a blizzard, then open the door to sit in the freezing cold. A garage prevents you from having to do this.

Aside from being tedious to take care of, different forms of precipitation can also damage your car. Rain, slush, snow, wind, and many other types of weather can cause damage to the exterior of your car. Although some of this damage is superficial, other forms can last for life.

If you live in sunny Los Angeles, you may think that you don’t have to worry about parking in a garage. However, the sun can also have a serious effect on your car. It can cause the paint on your car to fade, and in some cases, flake off.

A Garage Protects Your Different Car Components

Exterior damage is only one form of damage that your car can suffer when parked outside. Certain types of weather can affect the interior components as well.

Cars have different pieces made of rubber. When these pieces undergo temperature fluctuations or harsh weather for extended periods of time, they can start to have problems. In some cases, this can lead to squeaking and rattling.

The engine is one of the most important components of the car. It’s also one of the most sensitive pieces, suffering under temperature variations and different forms of weather. However, the weather in a garage stays consistent. This keeps the engine lubricated and the engine oil at the correct viscosity.

Protection Against Birds

Some people say that it’s good luck when a bird “drops” something on your head. If this has ever happened to you, then you know that there’s nothing lucky about this. The same goes for when a bird drops something on your car.

These droppings can give your shiny car an ugly appearance. In some cases, they can also make it hard to see out the windshield.

Yet aside from looking bad, bird droppings can also have a serious effect on the exterior of your car. The acidity in bird feces causes severe damage to your car’s paint job. Protect your car by parking it inside a garage.

Safety

Although car vandalism may seem like a small problem, it’s an issue that costs insurance companies millions of dollars each year. Depending on the severity of the crime, it can cost you hundreds or thousands of dollars as well.

In some extreme cases, parking your car on the street may lead to car theft. Aside from the loss of an object worth thousands of dollars, this can cause your whole life to change if you rely on your car. Parking your car in a garage keeps you from having to worry about vandalism, theft, or some other type of crime.

To make sure that your garage is as safe as the rest of your house, it may be worth it to install security cameras or an alarm system. This can help prevent would-be problems, or at the very least let you know if something happens. Make sure to choose the right garage installation services that make safety a priority.

Better Air-Conditioning and Heating

If you park your car outside in the extreme heat or cold, you know the struggle of trying to get your car’s interior temperature to a comfortable level.

In the winter, this means sitting with frozen hands while you wait for the heat to kick on. In a hot summer, it seems like ages for the air-conditioning to come on as you roll down the windows in the hopes of tempting a nonexistent breeze.

Aside from being uncomfortable, going from extreme temperatures to comfortable ones can also take a toll on your car’s heating and cooling system. It takes a lot of energy to get things up or down to a comfortable level. Keeping your car in a garage regulates everything, preventing temperatures from getting too extreme.

Space for Other Things

Another one of the reasons why you need a garage is that it gives you more space to store other objects in addition to your car.

If you’re someone who has a lot of stuff, it may be hard to find places to put all of it. If you don’t have a basement or attic, this can be a real problem. Depending on the size, a garage allows you to store much or all of it.

Many garages also contain workspaces. You can store tools, wood, and other similar things. Other people use their garage as entertainment spaces. They have TVs, chairs, and a bar. Depending on your lifestyle and needs, you can use your garage to fulfill a variety of different functions.

Enjoy These Benefits of a Garage

If you own a car, you want to make sure that you get to enjoy it for as long as possible. As this guide explains, there are many benefits of a garage that will help keep your car safe and also give you peace of mind.

