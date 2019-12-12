From Room to Floor: Your Complete Commercial Building Maintenance Checklist

There is a lot more to maintaining a building than making sure you keep it clean. There are a lot of moving parts. One small problem can turn into a giant hassle that can leave you with repairs that break the bank.

The good news is that there are some preventative tasks you can do to stop problems from happening. Perform the commercial building maintenance checklist below to keep your building in top shape.

1. Change Your HVAC Filters

Your commercial building is going to be a lot bigger than a standard home. If you’ve never owned one before, you might be surprised about how much it costs to heat and cool it. You need to make sure that you aren’t paying more than necessary.

Changing your HVAC filters regularly will make sure your HVAC system isn’t working harder than necessary. If your HVAC system is working too hard, your bills are going to start going up.

2. Check Your Plumbing

It’s easy to put the plumbing of your building in the back of your mind. You never see it, so why would you ever think of it?

The problem is that plumbing problems can grow over time. If you aren’t diligent about looking for leaks, your water bill is going to grow. Make sure you inspect your water sources often to look for issues.

3. Inspect Your Roof

Roofs are built to last. But that doesn’t mean you won’t experience problems with yours. Make sure you inspect your roof for leaks, sagging, missing shingles, and discoloration.

The problem is your roof is one of the more dangerous areas to get you on your building. This commercial roofing service can perform an inspection, so you don’t have to do it yourself.

4. Check Your Backup Systems

It doesn’t matter if you’re leasing your property or use it for your own business. You need to have a backup system in place in case it loses power. The question is, do you know for sure that your backup system works.

You need to test your backup systems once in a while to make sure they’re working correctly. Either do it during non-business hours or schedule time during the day for a test.

5. Do Regular Cleaning

It isn’t enough to give your building a vacuum every now and again. As time goes on, dirt is going to get into every part of your building. You risk the people inside getting sick when this happens.

Work with a cleaning company to give your building a deep cleaning. Doing this will help keep your building clean and your employees healthy.

Don’t Ignore the Commercial Building Maintenance Checklist

You need to do everything you can to take care of your company’s building. Make sure you follow the building maintenance checklist above to make sure you don’t run into unexpected problems. A little work now will save you a lot of time and money in the future.

