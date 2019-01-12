Be the Talk of Twitter! 10 Social Media Campaign Tips for Your Property Management Company

2.77 billion people use social media.

This number is projected to increase in the next to years, capping out at 3.02 billion social media users in 2021!

Business owners everywhere can take advantage of this trend by implementing social media marketing.

If you are in the property management industry, social media should be your ultimate digital marketing tool.

Keep reading for insight into crafting a compelling social media campaign for your property management company.

1. Know Your Strategy

It can be difficult to achieve any kind of marketing results without a clear strategy.

(Hint: This may be why your current campaign hasn’t been paying off as much as you’d like it to.)

As you go about crafting your social media campaign, make sure it aligns with your company’s overall marketing goals.

Most importantly, these goals should be SMART goals: specific, measurable, actionable, realistic, and timely.

Social media should be one of several tools you use to reach these goals.

For example, let’s say that your property management company’s goal is to acquire ten-percent more long-term tenants than you currently have within the next fiscal year.

You could use Instagram as one of several tools designed to achieve this timely, measurable goal.

Specifically, you could use Instagram’s promotional ads to acquire a specific number of “soft leads.” Then you could devise a strategy for nurturing these soft leads into tenants, perhaps through your website alone.

Know why you want to use social media and to what effect before you launch any campaign!

2. Identify Your Target Client

Similarly, it’s vital to know who you wish to reach with your social media campaign. Who is your target client?

Are you seeking both tenants and prospects? Or are you simply seeking new clients right now?

Think about the demographics and characteristics of this target market. Be as specific as possible.

Once you build this “buyer persona,” it will be easier to choose your social media channel and tools.

3. Choose One or Two Platforms

A lot of business owners think that they have to be present on many different social media platforms. They set up profiles on Twitter, SnapChat, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Pinterest.

We have great news. There’s no need to do this.

Your exposure can be just as high if you settle with one or two channels. If these channels align closely with your social media marketing strategy and target audience, you’re set.

Make sure you’re using the platforms that suit your advertising aims.

In the realm of property management, images are everything. Instagram may thus be a viable choice if you’re trying to acquire new tenants for available properties.

You could also use Facebook as a means of catering to older audiences who have investment properties.

4. Make Sure Your Profile is Working for You

Your social media profile is a lot like your website. It gives followers and friends a snapshot of what you have to offer.

Make sure you are taking advantage of all these profiles have to offer. One mistake that business owners make is to assume that followers don’t spend too much time visiting business profiles.

They think that their websites are what matter in the end.

Yes, your website will always be your most important digital marketing tool. But followers do visit profiles, often before they navigate to websites.

Your profile should work hard for you. It should include all essential information about your business, including contact details, web addresses, and physical locations.

It should also show an active news feed (see tip #8) and compelling imagery. If you use Facebook, make sure you have those reviews enabled. Reviews can have a huge impact on your business.

Don’t skimp on your profile. Show prospective tenants that you care about their experience by developing a robust profile!

5. Enable Messaging

Show prospective clients that you are attentive to their needs in real-time by enabling messaging. This makes it easy for leads to message you directly via social media.

Be cautious with this tool. Make sure that you can commit to responding to client messages in a timely fashion.

If you leave those messages lingering for longer than 24 hours, this can reflect poorly on your property management company. After all, tenants want to make sure they can easily communicate maintenance and rent issues to their property managers!

Clients also want to ensure they are entrusting their properties to the right hands.

It’s also possible to incorporate promotional ads into social media messaging. Learn more about messaging ads on Facebook here.

6. Post High-Quality Content

Users are getting ultra-picky these days when it comes to ads. They are likely to respond only to ads that have unique, intriguing content.

Similarly, they shy away from businesses with sub-par content, online and offline.

As you build your social media campaign, make room for high-quality content.

One way that you can accomplish this is to integrate video content into your campaign. Instagram stories, for example, enable business owners to post ephemeral video content to engage followers.

Facebook Live enables live streaming of video content.

Before you upload anything to a social media platform, ask yourself if it is likely to engage your target client. Is it high-quality? Is it authentic?

7. Think of Your Landing Page

Most of your social media efforts likely encourage “click-throughs” to your website. After all, it’s vital to send prospective tenants to your site.

You may even be using social media to send tenants directly to a rental application.

Whatever the case, make sure you’re sending these leads to the right place. Your “landing pages” (as these are called) play a huge role in lead retention.

These pages should align perfectly with whatever ad content you promote. You don’t want to mislead followers by sending them to a different page!

They should also be highly professional, seamless, and gripping in their own right.

Check out www.renterspad.com for a glimpse of a compelling, streamlined landing page.

Your website may need a face-lift if you feel you can’t meet these standards. Consider investing in professional web design services to accomplish this.

8. Stay Active

One of the biggest mistakes you can make with social media marketing is to be inactive. Your followers will notice if you don’t post content regularly.

They will also notice if your most recent post was from 2012.

Tenants and clients want to know that you are on it as a property manager. They want to work with a professional who is present, engaged, and communicative.

Devise a strategy that promotes content at least a few times a week on a social media platform. Prove your activity by following other businesses, commenting on posts, and sharing relevant content.

9. Educate Your Followers

It’s vital to prove to your followers that you offer state-of-the-art property management services. You can do this by demonstrating your authority in the industry.

This goes beyond emphasizing how many years you have been managing property. Prospective tenants and clients want to know that you have more than mere experience.

One way that you can establish authority is through education.

In fact, one of the most powerful ways to engage with potential clients is to educate them.

This is why blogging is becoming an essential tool for some business owners. Blog posts give any professional an opportunity to show off what they know.

More importantly, blog posts can attract and engage clients by giving them what they seek: answers.

Use social media as a platform for education. Craft blog posts likely to resonate with your target audience. Make them informative and detailed, demonstrating your expertise as a property manager.

Share these posts on social media. Facebook is great for blog-post sharing.

Instagram is a little trickier, as it only enables links in profiles themselves. Yet it is still possible to link to blog posts on this platform.

You may also wish to consider hosting a webinar. These live online seminars can enable you to engage in real-time with prospective clients.

You can answer their questions or simply provide an informal lecture about property management–and your expertise.

10. Consider Promotional Ads

Facebook makes most of its money off of advertising alone. In fact, the social media giant makes it really, really easy for marketers to promote content in news feeds and beyond.

The same goes for Instagram and other platforms.

If you’re willing to invest in social ads, consider running a promotional campaign. These may be a Pay-Per-Click campaign, meaning that you pay per click received on each ad.

Or they may be priced according to the reach you’d like to acquire.

Either way, promotional ads can boost your social media visibility with targeted audiences and drive traffic to your site.

Learn more about Facebook social ads here.

Your Social Media Campaign

Social media brings together a vast marketplace of potential clients and customers. Marketers can cash in on this by implementing advertising campaigns on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and beyond.

As a property manager, you depend on a constant stream of dependable tenants. It’s also vital to establish your reputation as a trustworthy company in your local community.

You can secure such a reputation and retain tenants by incorporating social media marketing into your digital advertising strategy.

When building your social media campaign, be sure to choose your social media platform strategically and cater to a target audience. Craft high-quality, tailored content likely to generate leads.

Don’t forget the backbone to any social media campaign: your website itself.

Did you enjoy this post about social media marketing? Join our forum for social media discussions here.