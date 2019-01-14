Attract Buyers and Sellers with These Realtor SEO Tips

Small businesses are now spending an average of $75,000 a year on digital marketing. That’s a lot when you’re running a one-person business.

If you’re a realtor looking to make an impact on your market, you need to take advantage of some clever realtor SEO tips to ensure you stay a step ahead. You’ll attract both buyers and sellers when you’re easy to find online and show off your products and services in a variety of ways.

Here are four ways to ensure that you attract the audience you’re looking for online.

1. Start a Blog

When people use a search engine, they’re either looking for a specific product or the answer to a question. The beauty of a blog is that you can address both audiences at the same time. With your writing, you can answer readers’ most pertinent questions while explaining why your products and services are what they need.

A blog allows you to communicate with your audience about what you do. You get the chance to share your expertise and your perspective about your industry while promoting your services. It’s a great way to build your online presence as a realtor.

Write blog posts about finding a place to rent or buy in a popular area. Help your audience by offering information on how to be critical when they’re in love with a new home. Let them know about how they can improve their credit score and speed up the application process.

There’s a lot of knowledge that you have to offer as a realtor. Don’t keep it to yourself. On top of that, search engines love blogs that have constant updates, so keep yours updated to ensure you get the results you want.

For tips on what your blog should look like, check out Ashley Buys Houses. It’s a good example that any realtor can use for inspiration.

2. Get Social

If you want to ensure that you get the audience you’re looking for online, you need to be on social media. You should be on every potential channel that you could be on when you’re looking to spread the word about your realty business. It’s hard to get noticed, but with a strong presence and your own style, you’ll be on people’s radar soon enough.

Social media is challenging when you want to get the attention of buyers and renters. People don’t swipe through trying to be sold anything and they are often repulsed by it. However, if you offer tips, content, and great photos, you can get the attention you’re looking for and that you deserve.

Look into what Instagram has done for other realtors in your market. You’ll find that most realtors haven’t even made it over there yet, so you can really take up a lot of space and find your voice. Find a style that suits you when it comes to photos and posts, and make sure you keep the text short and enticing.

If people reach out to you, reach back to them. Contact them when they’re looking to get information from you. The faster you respond, the more you’ll seem like a real person who they can get comfortable with.

3. Learn Local SEO

In the world of search engine optimization, local SEO is now the name of the game. For most small businesses and startups, localization means that the broad internet audience isn’t necessarily as applicable to their small customer base. However, since everyone is online, it’s vital to find a way to make use of online tools.

The way to do this is to use lots of local SEO to attract the audience from your region.

Search engines use data that comes from the devices used to search in order to pinpoint an audience. As a majority of browsing is now done on mobile devices, there’s lots of useful GPS info and location details that help to direct a search.

When you search for “pizza” on a search engine, modern engines won’t give you the definition of pizza or just recipes. You’ll be given a list of the pizzerias closest to you that you might like. Search engines match up people with products using the information of where the search originates from.

Add lots of terms stating where you’re located, nearby landmarks, and the name of the region that you serve. This will give people searching for a home in your region the ability to be matched up with you.

4. Get Mobile-Ready

In the last few years, mobile browsing has become poised to run circles around desktop and laptop browsing. The numbers have come in, and they’ve definitively surpassed the desktop usage figures. If you’re not ready to show off your site and your presence on mobile devices, you’re behind your competitors.

If you’re redesigning your site or building it for the first time, you need to take a “mobile first” approach. This ensures that you’re ready for the way that people are finding realtors like you. No one has time to go all the way home to start looking for their new dream home.

More people are going to browse while on their lunch break at work, riding home on the train, or in between appointments. This searching is done on mobile devices with links shared between loved ones. When your content is optimized for mobile browsing, you’ll be where your users are, able to serve their needs the way they need to be served.

Realtor SEO Needs to Match Your Market

When you’re trying to stay ahead in the realtor SEO game, your main approach should be to be as sincere as possible. It’s vital to take up space in your market in a way that feels honest, showing that you really care about helping your clients. Finding someone a new home or helping them move to a new one is a personal task – and SEO helps you maintain that personal edge.

If you want to get super technical, check out how data science could help you grow your business.