8 Things to Get Rid of During Yard Cleaning

If you’re doing yard cleaning, you’re probably unsure of what should stay and what should go. Here are 8 things your yard definitely doesn’t need.

For some, yard care is a year-round endeavor. Those who are in colder climates have to wait for the snow to melt before they can reclaim their lawn.

The latter group likely has an annual yard cleaning weekend at their house. Whether you take care of your lawn seasonally or year-round, you should know these eight things to get rid of when you clean your yard.

Yard Cleaning: An American Pastime

Americans value how their lawn looks, and many consider it a reflection of their work ethic.

Nearly half of respondents to a Consumer Report survey agreed that they think of people who don’t care for their lawns are lazy.

Despite this fact, Americans are misinformed about how to properly care for their lawn. Another study concluded that 32% of American homeowners don’t know how often they’re supposed to water their lawn. This is only one in a long list of questions homeowners have regarding lawn care.

What Should I Remove?

More likely than not, there are a few things on your lawn that shouldn’t be there. You might overlook a few of them during your yard cleaning, only to have to go back and remove them later.

Taking these eight things off of your lawn while you’re cleaning should give you a place to start.

1. Fallen Tree Limbs

One of the first things you should remove before you start your yard cleaning is any tree limbs that might have fallen. Strong winds and heavy snow are known to cause trees to splinter and fall, and they can be hazardous while you’re cleaning.

These branches might be the most physically strenuous pieces of debris to move, so chop them up if you need to. You can use the wood from the branches as firewood for summer campfires as the weather gets warmer.

If the job is too big to handle yourself, hire a professional like Apple Valley Tree Service for assistance.

2. Old Toys

Children are known to leave their toys wherever they last used them, and sometimes that’s in the yard.

When you’re completing your yearly yard cleaning, take care to pick up all the toys that might get in the way.

Additionally, don’t hang onto toys and structures that your kids are too old to use. You can always pack the swingset away in case you have another child, but there’s no sense in keeping it in your yard.

Most families have one or two structures children have outgrown. It can be a hassle to move them, but you’ll have to do it sooner or later.

3. Sticks

Sticks are one of the most aggravating pieces of debris to fall on your lawn. You have to stay hunched over for a half hour picking all of them up, and the work might not seem worth it.

It’s essential that you pick up these sticks, however. As your lawn grows, they’ll only be harder to see. When it comes time to mow, running over these sticks risks damaging your lawnmower or shooting back and causing injury.

Get rid of these sticks early in the season. They’ll be much easier to find when the grass is still short.

4. Decayed or Damaged Fences

If you have a wood fence around your property, it’s critical that you check it every year for signs of decay. If you have a metal fence, take a look to make sure it’s still secure.

Falling trees in the winter could have damaged your fence or railing. Over time, the fence will naturally start to fall apart, and you’ll have to replace it.

If you have kids, the last thing you want is for one of them to hurt themselves climbing over or on a damaged fence.

Remove these potential hazards from your lawn during your yard cleaning.

5. Unused Pots

If you keep plants outside, check on them to make sure they’re still growing. If not, remove the plants and put them inside.

If you have any other unused pots, get rid of them as well. These pots will kill the grass underneath if you leave them in your yard for too long.

This step is especially important if you’re preparing your yard for the winder. The cold can easily crack clay pots, which will force you to spend money on new ones next season.

6. Tools and Broken Items

It isn’t uncommon for some spare parts and tools to get scattered across a lawn, especially if you have a child. You may have meant to fix their bike a month ago, but it still sits waiting to rust away in the rain.

Get rid of these parts and put all of your tools away. Keeping your tools in pristine condition is the only way to make sure they work when you need them.

7. Leaves

Removing fallen leaves before the winter is a must. When the ground hardens, and the snow comes, it will be next to impossible to get rid of these leaves.

They’ll stay there all winter and risk killing the grass underneath. Additionally, the leaves at the bottom will stay wet until you rake them, making removing them in the spring even tougher.

One of the easiest ways to get rid of fallen leaves is to use a mower with a bag. If your yard cleaning requires hours of raking, try an extra-long mowing session instead.

8. Garden Debris

Rotting fruits and vegetables in your garden are breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Make it harder on them by getting rid of some of the places they love to live.

Remove the debris from your garden during your yard cleaning to allow new fruits and vegetables to prosper. You should do this regularly throughout the growing season and again once winter passes.

Renovating Your Yard

Keeping a clean lawn is a matter of pride for many Americans. It takes a bit of work to clean everything up, but once you complete the big jobs, it only gets easier.

If you don’t clean your yard the right way, you’ll regret it when the seasons change, and it’s time to go back outside.

Need some more housekeeping and maintenance tips? Take a look at our blog!