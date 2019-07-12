7 Secrets to Sell Your House Quick in 2019

The average American will move approximately 11 times during their lifetime. That’s a lot of packing. The whole process of moving can seem overwhelming.

People move for a variety of reasons: new jobs, better education opportunities, a change in scenery. Depending on the reasons, the situation can become time-sensitive, and people will look for any way to sell their old home quickly.

Moving quickly is the best-case scenario, but if you’re inexperienced as a home seller, you may be wondering how to quickly sell your home.

If you’re looking to sell your house quick, read our 7 tips below to learn how to speed up the process!

1. Timing

If you’re able to, put your house on the market during either spring or summer. The better weather will make for more pleasant house viewings, and many families look to buy new homes during the summer in order to move in before the new school year starts.

2. Renovating

If you have major issues in your house, bring in specialists to fix them up for you. It’s unwise to leave problems for the future owners to deal with.

Renovating your carpets can truly help to improve the overall aesthetic of your home. It will obviously look nicer, and it will spare the new homeowners of the work of having to install new carpets themselves.

If you don’t have a ton of money to put into heavy renovations, set aside a little bit of money for easy fixes. Changing knobs, handles, and faucets in your bathrooms and kitchen make for an easy upgrade in appearance.

3. House Staging

If you’re trying to figure out how to sell your house fast, you must prioritize house-staging. Creating a visually appealing space will help potential buyers see the best sides of the home.

Have nice, professional photos taken of the space. It’s important to take horizontal photos, as they look nicer on listing websites.

4. Sell Your House Quick for Cash

You’re probably familiar with companies that buy homes for cash. They can be ideal for sellers who are just trying to get their homes off their hands as quickly as possible.

If you’re in a rush to get rid of your home, consider one of these companies. They act fast, so you won’t be sitting on the house too long. You can typically find these businesses wherever you live, such as this Minnesota-based company who buys houses.

5. Declutter

If you want to sell your house quick, it’s important to get rid of as many of your possessions as you can. It will open up the space, allowing for more natural light to enter and showcasing the space better.

Removing clothes from closets will allow buyers to view how much storage space is available.

Make sure to also remove personal items, such as photos. Your family photos are cute, but removing them gives buyers the ability to picture their own photos and prized possessions filling the home.

6. Decorating

Investing in a few items to spruce up the home will help you in selling your home fast.

Consider buying a few fluffy white towels and bathmats for your bathroom. Don’t use any of the items—simply bring them during viewings to create a clean and visually appealing space.

The same could be done with nice hand towels in your kitchen, house plants on the porch, etc.

7. Odor Control

If you have pets or babies, do your best to control any unpleasant smells that may arise from them.

Don’t go crazy with perfumes or air fresheners either because that can just be nauseating, but try your best to create a neutral, fresh smell in the home and eliminate as many unnatural odors as possible.

Use Your Best Judgment

Each house seller’s experience is unique. But if you want to sell your house quick, using some of these tips may make your own experience a bit easier. With a bit of effort and hard work on the seller’s part, any house can become a future buyer’s dream home!

