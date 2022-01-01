Small Business Brief

Real Estate

5 Steps That Need To Be On A Moving House Checklist


For the past five years, over 40 million Americans moved annually. In other words, about 13% of the population moves each year. If you’re moving yourself, it helps to have a plan.

Otherwise, you might neglect certain steps, making the move all the more stressful.

Keep reading for the five steps you need to add to your moving house checklist. With this moving guide, you can plan an easy, efficient move. Instead of feeling stressed, you can start enjoying your new home right away.

Get ahead! Start planning with this moving of house checklist today!

1. Declutter

First, make an effort to start packing as soon as possible. Packing early will help you remain ahead of any bumps in the road. Otherwise, you might scramble to pack everything at the last minute.

While you’re packing, try to declutter. Donate or toss out any unnecessary belongings. You’ll have less to pack as a result. 

Schedule a day to have donations picked up, too. 

2. Start Packing and Labeling

As you use this moving guide, pack room by room. Start by packing the least used rooms, first. For example, you might focus on your guest room, garage, or attic before your bedroom. 

While you’re packing, take photos of everything. Photographing your belongings will allow you to file a claim if anything is broken during the move. You’ll know if anything’s missing, too. 

Create a room-by-room moving out of the house checklist for yourself ahead of time.

For example, tasks in the living room include:

  • Wrapping mirrors and glass frames in cardboard
  • Using blankets to protect electronics
  • Dismantling furniture
  • Covering furniture with protective blankets

Tasks in the kitchen can include wrapping fragile items, donating canned food, and clearing out the fridge. 

3. Hire Pros

You don’t have to work through your moving house checklist alone. There are now over 18,000 moving businesses in the US. Call a moving company weeks before your move. 

Calling ahead of time will help you compare prices. If you’re moving a business, you can call these Commercial Movers to get a quote.

4. Change Your Address

Contact USPS ahead of time to change your address. You can select a forward date for your mail as well.

Otherwise, call the bank, credit card company, and your doctor to update your address. 

5. Get Set Up

Once you’re at the end of your moving out of house checklist, you can focus on your new home. On the day of the move, call your utility companies. Make sure the cable, internet, and electricity are set up ahead of time.

Otherwise, you could find yourself unpacking in the dark!

Pack It Up: 5 Essential for Your Moving House Checklist

Moving doesn’t have to feel stressful. Instead, remain organized by using this moving house checklist. With this moving guide and a to-do list, you can remain on schedule this time.

Get moving with these five simple tips today!

On the hunt for more helpful tips and guides? You’ve come to the right place.

Check out our latest articles for more. 



