5 Real Estate Secrets That Will Help You Succeed In an Urban Market

Are you trying to launch your real estate career in a large city? If so, that’s a tough feat. The urban housing market is a rat race; there are as many bidding wars as there are new agents every day. Here are 5 real estate secrets that can help you win in the urban realty market.

In 2017, more than 6.12 million homes were sold in the U.S. This year, that number is expected to reach nearly 6.3 million.

With so much competition, especially in urban areas, it can feel impossible for new real estate agents to break into the market. But there are a few simple ways to increase your chances of success.

Keep reading to learn 5 real estate secrets you need to put to use if you want to succeed in an urban market.

1. You Need a Professional Real Estate Photographer

Nowadays, many smartphones take photos that rival those taken by DSLRs. But no matter the quality of the pictures that you could take on your own, think twice before you forgo hiring a real estate photographer.

They’ll use creative angles and editing techniques to make rooms look bigger, colors brighter, and just generally highlight the features of any given property.

With so many buyers taking to the web to shop for properties before they ever set foot in a home or apartment, these pictures are outstanding.

In an urban environment where there may be hundreds or even thousands of properties for sale at one time, these photos can have a considerable effect on attracting buyers.

2. Ask for Reviews

The best real estate agent tricks are those that require very little work.

Asking for reviews on Yelp, Google, or other review sites won’t take you any time or effort. But these reviews can be vital to building a strong reputation as a great house broker.

In fact, these reviews are now even more valuable than personal recommendations from friends or family, with 84 percent of people trusting online reviews more.

3. Video Walk-Throughs are a Great Investment

Besides stunning professional photographers, another excellent tool for winning over buyers on the web are walk-thru videos.

Any good house broker understands that selling homes means making investments in marketing. While video walk-throughs can be expensive to produce, they also allow countless additional buyers to view a property.

When selling in popular zip codes packed with real estate, sellers need real estate agents willing to do whatever it takes to make the sale. For example, if you’re looking for help to sell my Las Vegas home, you need an agent who will go to any means necessary to get your home listed and sold.

4. Lay the Groundwork with a Blog

Just a few years ago, the answer to the question, “what does a real estate agent do,” would have included something about collecting phone numbers and addresses of potential and future buyers. Agents then used this info to send out updates about for-sale properties and other opportunities.

Now, email addresses have largely replaced these. While you could collect email addresses at walk-throughs, this won’t help you grow your list as quickly as a blog can.

A blog is a great groundwork for getting email addresses and keeping potential buyers thinking about you and your properties.

5. Let Listing Sites Work for You

Having your website and blog is great for building your contact list. But in addition to running your site, it’s a good idea to let other sites work for you as well.

Listing sites like Zillow already have their traffic and following. Creating a profile and listing properties there gives you a cut of that traffic, with minimal effort on your part.

Utilizing Real Estate Secrets

If you’re ready to start putting these real estate secrets to work, a great place to start is with your blog.

