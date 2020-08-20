3 Property Management SEO Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

Did you know that companies are expected to invest around $79 billion in SEO by 2020?

You might’ve invested in SEO, but you may not be seeing much in the way of results. If that’s the case, there’s a good chance you’re making some common SEO mistakes.

Read on, and you’ll discover three common property management SEO mistakes. Once you know about these mistakes, you’ll be able to adjust your SEO campaigns, thereby allowing you to achieve better results.

Let’s begin!

1. Not Having Enough Content

One of the biggest mistakes you can make in regards to property management SEO is ignoring content creation.

That’s because a lack of content can make it difficult for prospective clients to find you in the search listings.

If you don’t know what kind of content you should create, just focus on writing some blog posts that will help your target audience.

For instance, you might write a blog post that explains how property management works, and why it’s a good option for landlords.

If you’re short on time, you may want to hire a writer that can help you with content production. You can give this writer some blog post titles, or you can ask them to come up with some of their own ideas.

2. Ignoring Links

Another big mistake people make with property management SEO is that they forget to build links.

That’s because links are one of the most significant ranking factors out there, and so if you ignore link building, your site may not rank highly.

If you want to build some links for your property management website, you might want to do some guest posts. You can do these guest posts for sites that cater to the real estate niche.

You might even want to create an infographic associated with the property management space. You can then send this infographic to websites within your niche, and you’ll gain a backlink if someone uses it and credits you as a source.

3. Trying to Do Everything on Your Own

If you don’t know a lot about digital marketing, running your own SEO campaigns is probably a bad idea.

Following this, you might want to hire a company such as SurfResults Marketing, of whom specializes in real estate marketing. Using such a company, you’ll be able to get great results with SEO, even if you don’t know much about this marketing tactic.

If you’re going to hire an agency to help you with your SEO campaigns, you shouldn’t try to pay the lowest price you can.

The best agencies tend to charge premium prices, and so if you focus too much on lowering expenses, you might not end up working with a good agency.

Will You Avoid These Property Management SEO Mistakes?

If you avoid these property management SEO mistakes, you should be able to achieve some remarkable rankings.

It can take a while for your website rankings to increase, and so don’t expect immediate results upon fixing your mistakes. Following this, you should probably focus on some other marketing tactics, while you wait for SEO to kick in.

If you want to read something else, you can go to our blog to see some of our new posts!