The Ultimate Business Software List to Skyrocket Your Productivity

What Makes A Good Business Software List?

The key to finding software to help businesses is to first understand that it needs to help a business not only support their current systems but also it needs to actually help them improve their systems too.

And on top of that, it should provide at least some level of automation to keep these updated systems running smoothly and without human monitoring.

So we’re looking for software that accomplishes that in the larger realms of business like invoicing, asset management, CRM software, database management, and more.

So, with that in mind, let’s look at some of the best options around.

ProofHub

ProofHub is a great all-in-one software option that really has the capability to take care of most, if not all, of the software needs for your business.

It has great sharing capability, both from a file standpoint as well as a feedback one.

I like that it has Gantt charts, which are a great tool for time management of projects. You can generate dynamic reports, and it has a great system of time tracking. And it’s great at task management overall.

Zoho CRM

Zoho is a great tool for keeping tabs on your business’s client interactions, as well as the interactions with potential clients. Basically, it has all the requirements of great CRM software.

It uses the Freemium model, so you’ll be able to take advantage of at least some of its capabilities without even buying.

In the free version, you can a host of great tools like automation leads for sales force, tasks and opportunities, contacts and more.

There’s an excellent automated marketing component with email templates and tracking for site visits.

Wave Accounting

Now this one is a cost-effective move… it’s totally free.

It’s an excellent cloud-based accounting program that comes with all the tools and features that you’ll need.

It’s great with balance sheets, P&L statements, and sales tax reports too. I like that it can sync up with your bank or your credit card companies as well.

Wave is designed with small businesses (fewer than 10 employees) in mind. It comes with great (free) customer service. But just be warned that the price of a free program is that you end u seeing a decent amount of ads.

MailChimp

MailChimp is a great resource for your email marketing needs. It helps collect emails and send out messages to your email list.

There’s both a free and paid plan, so if you have fewer than 2000 subscribers to your list and don’t need more than 12000 emails a month, you’ll be good with the free version.

It has great customizable forms, excellent data reporting, and even information about your subscriber’s activity on your site.

