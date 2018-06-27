The Must-Know Benefits of Business Translation Services

Don’t let your business suffer from a lack of proper communication! Instead, check out these must-know benefits of having business translation services on-hand.

Over 50% of small business already have international customers, and over 70% of small business plan to grow in international markets.

And one of the most important parts about this type of growth is business translation services. Your business won’t be able to reach new audiences if you don’t translate your content into different languages.

Keep reading to learn more about translating services and the benefits that come with them.

The Importance of Translating Content

Translating your business content allows you to facilitate overseas business relationships, expand your market reach, sell to global consumers, etc. There are many different reasons business translate their content, and because of the benefits that come along with translated content, businesses must be particular about how they get that content translated.

A proper translation can make an incredible difference in how the intended audience receives your content. A poor-quality translation can give people a bad impression of your business and negatively impact your brand.

If your content isn’t translated well, a native speaker could doubt your reputation and lose trust in your company.

That’s why making multiple quick translations of the same content isn’t a good idea. These types of translations won’t give your audience a positive impression of your brand.

So because translating your content is so important, what’s the best way to do it?

The Different Ways You Can Translate

There isn’t one right translation method that’ll fit with every business. For example, if your business is just getting into global outreach, you may be able to stick with simpler translation tools.

If you have a large business that needs new content translated every week in several different languages, professional business translation services is a better option.

But again, it all depends on your business needs and the kind of content you have.

There are three main translation methods, and they all come with their advantages and disadvantages. We’ve broken them down for you so you can find the one that best suits your business needs.

1. Machine Translation Tools

These types of translation tools are usually free and give you an immediate translation of your content. Think of things like Google Translate. All you have to do is take your content, copy it, and paste it into the translator.

The nice thing about these translation tools is their convenience. It only takes a matter of seconds to translate content, even long content. So if you have a lot of content you need to translate all at once, machine translation tools will make your job quick and easy.

But these tools provide basic translations. That means things like grammar often get overlooked, and the translation may not be entirely accurate.

2. Crowdsourcing Translators

Crowdsourcing translators are volunteers who don’t usually have very much experience translating content. But they are a step above a machine translation tool.

Though they may have little experience translating, these volunteers do know the language. They’ll include the right grammar and make sure the content is accurate. This translation method is also cheaper than hiring professional services.

Just remember, you’re working with volunteers. It’ll take a lot longer to receive your translated content than other options.

3. Professional Translators

Professional translators are either fluent or native speakers that can provide you with high-quality translated content every time. They are faster than crowdsourcing translators, and their translation solutions include correct grammar and colloquial phrases.

They are more expensive than crowdsourcing translators, but they are still affordable.

The Benefits of Using Business Translation Services

If you need accurate, high-quality translations, you’ll want to stick with professional translation services. They take the best of machine translation tools and crowdsourcing translators and put them together without any serious downsides.

They are especially helpful if your business has a lot of content you need to be translated often.

But those aren’t the only benefits that professional translators can give your business. Here are a few other examples.

1. Effective Communication

Becuase of their accurate translations, professional services give you an effective way to reach a new audience with your content. And they aren’t limited to translating your web pages or blog posts.

Professional translators give you the ability to translate things like phone conversations and business meeting reports so your customers get reliable interpretations of all your content.

2. International Reach

Professional services let you translate your content into a multitude of languages from all around the world. You’ll no longer have to avoid certain projects because of language barriers.

This will allow your business to grow in international markets you didn’t have access to before. And you won’t have to worry about any miscommunication.

3. Highly Accurate

Professional services have professional standards. They understand your needs and can communicate your message to different nationalities, cultures, and languages.

You know you’re getting a high level of accuracy when you work with professional services.

4. Meets Global Standards and Regulations

Professional translators also understand and work with regulations that’ll protect your business from false impersonations. You can trust your translator to provide you with the services you need while having proper conduct, actions, and behaviors.

5. Affordable

Yes, professional services are the most expensive translation method out there, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t affordable. Besides, the translation services allow you to expand your business and grow in international markets.

This means your business is making more money in the long run, so professional services pay for themselves.

The Best Business Translation Services for Your Business

Again, this all depends on the size of your business and the type of content you need to translate.

If your business has more professional content, like scholarly articles or books, you’ll want the best translating services you can get. If you only need one or two things translated that use simple language, another method should do just fine.

But businesses that are ready for global growth and want to develop their presence in international markets should stick with professional business translation services.

Growing your business means you need to grow your management strategies. Make sure you take a look at this guide that’ll show you how to find the right management software for your business.