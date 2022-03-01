Scrum and Agile: Are They Right for You?



Did you know that the Project Management Institute estimates that tens of millions of project management roles will become available within the next decade? This blossoming field of work is relevant to nearly all industries. This means that more and more people are being hired as project managers every day. As a new addition to this field, you may be wondering which project management methodology is best for you and your line of work. Maybe you’ve heard the terms Scrum and Agile thrown around, but you’re not quite sure what they are or how they work? We’ve broken down these terms for you to make them easy to understand and put in place. Keep reading to learn what Agile and Scrum are, and when you should use these two practices. What Is Agile? A group of software developers created Agile in the early 2000s. They were aware of the limitations of traditional Waterfall project management approaches. These professionals wanted to develop a system that was more suited to their line of work. Their discussions resulted in the Agile Manifesto. This tool lists out the values and principles of an Agile approach to project management. Overall, these principles focus on iteration and collaboration throughout the process. The framework allows for the scope of a project to change over time. It enables flexibility in project management without forcing teams to incur the costs associated with iteration in Waterfall. What Is Scrum? People often speak about Agile and Scrum as if these terms are interchangeable. However, they actually describe two related but distinct processes. Agile describes a framework and approach to project management, and Scrum is one of the ways in which teams can put this framework into practice. In Scrum, teams divide their work into short periods of time (two to four weeks in length) called Sprints. They choose certain items from the product backlog to complete during each Sprint. At the end of the Sprint, they send the work completed so far to the client for review and adjustments as necessary. Scrum teams are made of a scrum master, a product owner, and developers. The scrum master ensures that the team follows the Scrum framework. The product owner makes sure the delivered product aligns with the client’s expectations, and the developers make the product. Uses for Agile and Scrum Methodology Agile and Scrum are most useful for projects that require flexibility. In software development, for example, updates are constantly being made. Agile can accommodate changes to software without causing costly delays to release dates. If you think this approach to project management may be right for you and your team, take time to learn more about Agile and Scrum. Provide yourself with a solid foundation to give yourself the best possible chance for success. Start Using Scrum and Agile Today As you can see, there are many uses in today’s professional marketplaces for Scrum and Agile. Start implementing these practices today, and you’re sure to see the immediate benefits! Looking for more tools to take your business to the next level? Take a look at our site’s other articles on business and entrepreneurship.



