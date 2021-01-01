4 Proven Ways to Improve Business Productivity



Productivity has long been a buzzword in the business world—but did you know that over 70% of all businesses say they’re making efforts to track and ensure productivity within their business? It’s no wonder why. Productivity can mean the difference between a company’s success or failure, despite the fact that it’s so difficult to manage. After all, when you’re trying to ramp up your team’s engagement and motivation, where should you start? If this sounds familiar, we’ve got you covered. Here are four proven tips on how to improve productivity in the workplace. 1. Delegate and Outsource Delegation can feel risky, and there are many reasons why managers choose not to do it. However, giving more responsibility to qualified team members is a proven way to build their skills and leadership, which can improve employee productivity down the line. Better still is the fact that it frees leaders up to tackle more of the big-picture strategic decisions that move the needle when it comes to the business as a whole! Don’t forget to also consider outsourcing! Outsourcing specific skilled tasks like IT and accounting can free up your people to take care of the work that’s actually within their wheelhouse, rather than struggling to keep up with a wide range of tasks. 2. Have the Right Tools One of the biggest factors that increase productivity is having the right tools for the job. Streamlining your employees’ work with the right equipment, technology, and software can make all the difference when it comes to organizing and speeding up their tasks. From the right high-speed printer for the documents you need, to efficient pay stubs when tax season rolls around, giving your team great tools can help them operate at full potential. Keep on top of the latest apps, devices, and equipment that can make a difference! 3. Hold Smarter Meetings Meetings get a bad rap for being time-consuming and ineffective—which is why several CEOs have opted not to attend any at all. If your employees spend a great deal of time on useless meetings, it can have a huge impact on the company’s overall success. When your team must hold meetings, make use of simple best practices to keep them streamlined and relevant for better productivity in business. 4. Prioritize Health and Well-Being When we start to consider ways to improve productivity in business, we often jump to strategies that help us make the most of employees’ time. However, it’s important to consider employee health and well-being as a resource in and of itself, rather than something to take advantage of. Try to strategically encourage a good work-life balance, physical and mental health, and even social cooperation in your workplace policies. Considering the well-being of your people can help them feel less stress and more motivation and engagement—which goes a long way toward impacting productivity! Know How to Improve Productivity When it comes to motivating and engaging your employees, it’s important to know how to improve productivity in a way that truly offers results. Giving your people the right tools and tasks, being mindful of their time, and prioritizing well-being are all great methods of improving productivity in any workplace. Incorporate them into your company policies today to see how they help! For more of the tips you need to know—in business and beyond—check out our other helpful posts!



