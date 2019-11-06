Why Your Business Should Outsource Printing Services

Are people telling you to outsource printing services?

With the importance of record-keeping nowadays, many companies have a budget dedicated to printing. This leads many businesses to invest in modern printers for their businesses and offices. This is a wise investment, but some people would tell you to outsource to other printing services instead.

Choosing to outsource any kind of service gives you a lot of benefits as long as you know how to make an outsourcing strategy. When it’s printing services we’re talking about, though, you will feel you’re reaping the benefits of outsourcing even if you don’t come up with an optimal strategy.

To find out the exact things you’re reaping, here are some reasons you must outsource instead of printing in-house.

1. Increased Efficiency in the Workplace

Eschewing the need for having a room dedicated to your in-house printer increases your work efficiency in 2 ways. The first way it does this is by allowing you to pour all your focus onto the current departments. You will have more time to manage them when you don’t hire new employees to manage printing services.

Some may say you should put current employees to fill the new positions instead. This may be a good idea to save yourself the time of hiring new employees. The only problem with this is that it still decreases efficiency by taking away from your current workforce.

The second way it does this is by giving you more space for your business. You should dedicate your in-house operations to making your business more efficient. Having a room for printing will only halt your chances of doing so.

When you outsource printing services, you leave all the responsibilities to them. This means you can do what you know and expand your business by doing so.

2. Reduced Costs

You can expect professional printing equipment to be expensive. Low-end printers can still cost you up to 50,000 USD per year while high-end ones can cost you up to 100,000 USD. What makes them expensive is often their different features.

The price tag of a printer often comes down to how compact it is, the noise it produces while it runs, and the speed at which it can produce prints of the documents you give. You’ll find getting the printer itself will be easy as low-end ones with these features cost only up to 160 USD. What makes owning printers an expensive endeavor is some ink to keep it running.

Black printer ink, the most common color, can cost you up to 6 cents per page. High-end printers provide a better output at the cost of more ink. These can often cost you up to 12 cents per page.

Cumulative costs of ink make printers an expensive investment. There’s also the fact you need to have them repaired if something goes wrong. The cost of maintenance can vary depending on what part of the printer has problems.

If you outsource though, your only issue will be what you need to pay upfront. Printing services often charge per page and will have a higher initial cost. However, you won’t need to worry about the costs of replacing ink cartridges and maintenance in this case.

3. More Printing Options

The selection of custom printing options is available to you when you get a printer. Using these options requires the commitment to learning how the printer works, though.

As mentioned above, this means you must take from your current workforce. This will cause a decrease in work efficiency you want to avoid. Outsourcing instead allows you to get these customized options with no sacrifices.

Dedicated businesses will have mastered their printers and will provide different printing options for you. Businesses, like this printing service, are great examples of those who offer custom designs and printing services. They and other businesses put what you envisioned to paper without difficulty.

Outsourcing also gives you more benefits coming from these companies. A great example is the verification process some of the best companies provide. This is when they provide you a sample of the final output before proceeding to print it by bulk.

You’ll be able to point out the changes you want before they proceed with anything. Most businesses and sometimes in-house printing services don’t do this. This leads to unsatisfactory outputs and wasted paper.

4. No Need to Plan for a Disaster Scenario

A great boon to not owning a printing section for your company is that you need not plan for disasters. You often worry about backing up the data you want to get printed when you’re running a company. These include sensitive data on both your employees and clients most of the time.

Keeping track of such data often can get you a lot of stress as a business owner. You must have backups of everything in case of emergencies like data loss. The risk is too great to shoulder on your own when you run a business.

This is a good reason to outsource these printing responsibilities. Businesses dedicated to providing printing services take this as a serious threat. They have many disaster recovery plans on backup in case of any emergency.

They have to do so because it’s their reputation on the line as a quality printing service. They even have recovery plans in case of natural disasters. These plans then get executed by trained operators.

They make sure the data you want to get printed gets the best recovery service available. You can also be confident against data leaks when you outsource.

Top printing services guarantee your information stays confidential. They will even sign a contract preventing breach if you wish.

Outsource Printing Services Today

Running a business is hard, and you need to not make it harder by opening a printing department. Outsource printing services to dedicated business instead! They’ll take the responsibilities off your shoulder and provide quality services!

What are you waiting for? Outsource now and focus on your business! If you need more help, don’t hesitate to read our other guides today!