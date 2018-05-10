How to Improve Business Marketing for a Water Treatment Company

If you’re looking to boost the marketing on your small business, check out this article where we outline tips on how to improve business marketing for a water treatment company.



Whether your water treatment company is doing great or could use a boost, it’s always a good idea to learn new marketing tricks.

Many small businesses don’t make it past their second year, with only a third making it to their first decade in business.

Want to be one of those that make it to their tenth birthday? You need to know how to improve business through better marketing.

Follow along as we guide you through the tips and tricks that will take your small business to the next level.

Know Your Audience

Knowing who you’re selling to is rule number one as far as marketing is concerned. If you’re not sure who your audience is, how can you target your efforts?

As a water treatment company, you are most likely going to be dealing with government contracts and marketing directly to businesses.

What does your audience need from you? What are their questions and concerns?

Anticipating what they want and how they want it will go a long way to make you stand out from your competitors.

Know Yourself

Clearly defining who you are, what you stand for, and what you offer is important to marketing a small business.

Lay out your guiding principles and live by them. Be clear about why you are in the business that you’re in.

Being clear about the driving force that motivates you will make you attractive to your potential clients.

Know Your Competitors

The other person you should know as well as your audience and yourself is your competitor.

What does your competitor get right? What do they get wrong? This could be the key to learn how to improve business.

For example, if you’re doing cold calling but you see your competitor is putting ads on Facebook and getting results, that could be something to look into.

On the other hand, if you have an advantage over your competitor, say they don’t serve as wide an area, make sure your audience knows that.

Marketing Yourself Online

There are many steps to marketing your small business online. The first place to start is to make sure your online presence is consistent.

Begin with your website. Remember how important it is to know your audience?

Pretend you are your own customer and click on your site. Does it answer potential questions you have?

Do you have your information listed clearly? Are all of your products nicely displayed?

User experience is key to a successful online presence. Make sure your site doesn’t have any typos, is easy to use, and answers any questions your customers might have.

Take a look at www.ncwater.net for ideas for your own site.

Getting Social

Social media is everywhere these days. You can’t afford to ignore it because it’s a great tool for marketing your business.

As a small water treatment company, you might not know where to begin with social media. It’s easier to find how to market your business with social media than you think.

Cover the “big three”: Facebook, Google, and Yelp. These are where you’ll get the most reviews which will be crucial in selling yourself.

As far as content goes, you can start with behind the scenes photos of your everyday life or highlight your customers. Find ways to get creative!

Protect Your Reputation

Remember how we mentioned the “big three”? The one thing those social media tools have in common is ratings.

Word of mouth is so important, up to 92% of people trust it over traditional advertising. Your ratings on social media sites reflect how your customers think of you and your services.

How can you protect your reputation online? It’s simple. Make sure you answer every review – yes, even the bad ones!

How To Answer Online Reviews

Good reviews are easy to answer. A simple “thank you” or “we appreciate your business” along with their name does the trick.

With bad reviews, use their name as well and apologize for the issue – whether or not you think you did wrong. Something along the lines of “Hi, Bob – We are sorry if we weren’t able to meet all of your needs”.

Tell them how you’re going to take action (like forwarding comments to management) and encourage them to contact you through email.

That moves the discussion from a public to a private forum.

With these tips and tricks, you might be able to turn bad reviews into good ones!

Start A Blog

You’re managing your social media accounts like a pro but you know how to improve business even more – start a blog!

If you’re still feeling creative after uploading some great Instagram images or writing the perfect Facebook post, a blog is the way to go.

Highlight your employees. Go into detail about your process. Show how you’ve made a difference through your work. Mention any awards win or industry shows you attend.

Believe it or not, there are plenty of things you can talk about, even in a “boring” business like water treatment. Dig around and you’ll soon feel inspired!

Get Local Press Coverage

Going back to awards, industry shows, and making a difference in the community, think about your local press.

There’s always someone in your town’s newspaper or TV news station that’s looking for local interest story.

Getting into the newspaper or in a new segment on TV helps you tell your story. Your story helps you get noticed. Getting noticed helps with marketing your business.

Now You Know How To Improve Business

These tips can help you learn how to improve business, but you have to stick with them. Try one or two out first and see what gets the best results.

Not every business nor market is the same. This all goes back to learning about your audience, yourself, and your competitor and then going from there.

Want to learn more about how to market a small business? We want to show you how!

Whether it’s improving productivity in the workplace or how to break into a new market, we’re here for you. Keep coming back to our blog – we’ve got tons of great advice coming in every day!