How to Choose the Right Septic System for Your Office

As a business owner, you deal with some sweet as well as some not-so-sweet situations.

Then, there are times you face some downright stinky situations. But dealing with an overflowing septic tank shouldn’t be one of them.

If your office needs a septic tank, it’s critical that you choose the right type for your business’s needs. Here’s a rundown on the various types of septic systems and how to choose the right septic system for your office this year.

Common Types of Septic Systems Include the Conventional Option

This type of septic system includes a septic tank along with a stone/gravel drain field, or infiltration system. Conventional systems are most commonly installed at small businesses.

Here’s how this type of system works. Effluent, or liquid waste, is transported from the tank to an underground trench that is rather shallow. Then, a geofabric material is placed atop the trench. This prevents contaminants, such as sand and dirt, from entering the stone/gravel.

The liquid waste is then treated with microbes after it arrives at the soil underneath the stone/gravel.

Aerobic

This type of system — also known as an aerobic treatment unit, or an ATU — operates much like a city sewage plant.

With this system, oxygen is injected into your treatment tank. This extra oxygen boosts the bacterial activity in the system.

A major benefit of this system is that you can use it even if your business has a small lot. In addition, it is a good choice if your soil conditions are subpar.

An ATU is also recommended if your business operates in an area with too high of a water table. Furthermore, you should choose an ATU if you are located near a body of water that would be sensitive to potential contamination by the nutrients in your wastewater effluent.

You should expect regular maintenance, including septic pumping, for your ATU.

Chamber

A chamber system is a gravelless system that has grown in popularity during the past three decades.

This system features several connected chambers. Soil is located above and around the chambers, and pipes transport wastewater to these chambers from your septic tank.

In your chambers, your office’s wastewater will contact the soil. Then, microbes located near or on the soil will treat the liquid waste.

A major advantage of this type of unit is that it is relatively easy to construct. In addition, it is ideal if your business operates in an area with a high groundwater table.

You may also want a chamber system if gravel/stone is scarce in your area, thus making a conventional system challenging to create. Also, consider this type of system if your area has plastic chambers that are easily accessible.

Recirculating Sand Filter

This type of septic system can be made either below ground or above ground.

With this system, your office’s liquid waste will flow to a chamber from your tank. Then, the waste will be taken to a sand filter. The filter is usually lined with PVC, or it is a box made from concrete and filled with sand material.

The effluent will be treated while it is filtered through your sand. Then, this treated wastewater will be discharged and end up in your drain field.

This type of septic system is perfect for a site that has a high water table. It is also ideal if you are located near a body of water. However, it is generally more costly than the conventional system is.

Constructed Wetland

This type of septic system copies the treatment process that takes place in a natural wetland.

With this system, wastewater flows to a wetland cell from a septic tank. Then, this water goes through the cell’s media. At this point, the media, microbes, and plants remove the nutrients and pathogens from the wastewater.

The cell usually features a liner that is impermeable, sand/gravel fill, and wetland plants. These plants must have the ability to thrive in an environment that is constantly saturated.

Once the wastewater reaches the wetland, the water will leave the wetland and then enter a drain field. Here, it will be treated further in the soil.

This type of system offers the benefit of generally being less expensive to construct and maintain. In addition, it offers aesthetic benefits.

Evapotranspiration

An evapotranspiration system is a unique type of septic system due to its distinctive drain field.

A material that is watertight is used to line the drain field’s base. After your office’s effluent enters your drain field, it will evaporate. This makes it quite different from other system designs, as the liquid waste will never reach the groundwater and filter through the soil.

However, these types of systems are appropriate only in certain environments. Your business must be located in an arid climate. In addition, there must be plenty of sunlight and heat.

Also, note that an evapotranspiration system will work best in soil that is shallow. Still, its risk of failing is higher if your area gets too much snow or rain.

