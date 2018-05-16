5 Plumber SEO Tips You Need to Know

Improving your plumbing website and boosting its ranking on search engines can help you land more clients in your area. Check out these 5 plumber seo tips that can help you do just that, so you can start enjoying more leads and sales today.

Did you know that 85% of consumers find listings for local business online? It’s shouldn’t be too big of a surprise. We do everything on the Internet these days, including buying products and services. Just think: When was the last time you perused through a phonebook?

For your plumbing business to be successful, you need an online presence. And to do that you need to have your website search engine optimized. In this article, we’ll provide you with a few plumber SEO tips.

5 Essential Plumber SEO Tips

Below, you’ll find 5 tips that will get your business to the top of Google’s search results, and thusly drive more customizers to your business. You’ll be pleased to know that most of these are pretty easy to accomplish on your own, too.

1. Create a Google Business Page

Google receives 3.5 billion search queries every single day. To capitalize on this traffic, you need to have a presence on Google. A quick, easy way to do that is to create a Google Business page. Here you can create a quick description of your business like “we are a plumbing service, Charlotte, North Carolina. We have a specialty in fixing x, y, and z.”

To optimize your page, you’ll also want to add high-resolution photos, your hours of operation and a local phone number. Google’s algorithm looks for all of this information, so you have to have it.

2. Get Customer Reviews

Another way to get your website and Google business page to stand out is with customer reviews. Highly-rated businesses are more likely to rise to the top of Google’s search results, so reach out to customers and ask if they would be able to leave a kind review.

You can further incentivize them with discounts or coupons on their next plumb job.

3. Find Keywords That Apply to Your Business

Utilizing keywords is basic SEO tip because they are essential to having a good search result ranking. If you don’t know what they are, keywords are basically what users use in search queries to find the information they’re looking for.

So if you’re a plumber, you want the content on your website to use keywords that apply to your business. This should happen organically, but you can find more ideas with a keyword search tool.

4. Blog, Blog, Blog

Google prioritizes websites that are authoritative, accurate, and informational, so you want a website that shares more than just basic information about your business. To drive traffic to your site, you need plumbing-specific, informational blog content.

This will drastically increase your SEO.

5. Optimize Your User Experience

Google also favors that websites that are well-designed. This means your site should be easy to navigate and have fast page load speeds. It would be bad for business if Google referred users to dysfunctional websites, so make sure your website is top-notch and pleasant for users.

Need More Business Tips?

With these suggestions in tow, we’re confident that you be able to boost your plumber SEO in no time. If you need any more advice regarding other aspects of your small plumbing business, check out the Business Advice section of our blog.