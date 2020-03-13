10 Tips to Start a Plumbing Business ASAP

In theory, it might not seem as though the country needs yet another plumbing company in it. There are more than 120,000 plumbing companies scattered throughout the U.S. as of right now.

But with over 138 million housing units in the country, there will always be a need for additional plumbing companies. Millions of people have to rely on plumbers day in and day out to keep their plumbing systems up and running.

With this in mind, you should consider trying to start a plumbing business in your area if you have experience as a plumber already. It could be the most lucrative business move you ever make.

Check out ten tips that will help you start a plumbing business from scratch below.

1. Begin by Taking a Look at the Other Plumbing Companies in Your Area

As we alluded to a moment ago, there are tens of thousands of plumbing companies tucked into all the different pockets of the U.S. This means there are likely more than a few plumbing companies in your area.

Take a look at them and see what they bring to the table. By spending time focusing on your future competition, you’ll be able to spot some of the plumbing services that other companies aren’t offering at this time.

This will give you a leg up on your competitors. It’ll also make you feel good about where your plumbing company fits in.

2. Come Up With a Clever Name for Your Plumbing Company

Once you’re done scouting your competition, brainstorm some ideas for your plumbing company’s name. You should try to come up with a clever name that will stand out from the names other companies in your area are using.

Bounce some of your best ideas off family members and friends to see what they think about them. You should be able to come up with something that everyone loves in the end.

3. Register Your Plumbing Company

After you know what you want your plumbing company to be called, take a trip down to city hall to find out how to officially start a plumbing business. You’re going to need to register your company in order for your city to recognize it as a legitimate business.

Every city operates a little bit differently in terms of how they go about registering new businesses. Follow the instructions provided by your city when going through the process.

4. Obtain the Necessary Licenses and Insurance for Your Plumbing Company

Outside of registering your plumbing business to make it official, you also need to get your hands on the necessary business licenses and insurance to make it legit. People are not going to hire you if you don’t have proof of these two things.

Take your time when filling out license and insurance paperwork to make sure everything is in good order. It’s worth taking a little extra time to ensure you don’t make any mistakes.

5. Figure Out Which Services Your Plumbing Company Will Offer

Is your plumbing company going to focus mainly on providing residential plumbing services? Or would you prefer to specialize in setting businesses up with commercial plumbing services?

It’s a good idea to decide this early on in the process. Many companies choose to cater to either the residential or commercial crowd when first getting a plumbing business off the ground.

It’s also a good idea to nail down a list of all the specific services your company is going to offer. There are some services, like jetting, that you should absolutely offer to your customers no matter what. To learn about it, read more here.

6. Invest in the Right Plumbing Tools and Equipment for Your Company

To carry out your company’s services, you’re going to need to have easy access to the right plumbing tools and equipment. From plungers and snakes to wrenches and hose cutters, you’ll need it all.

Make sure you have enough money set aside to invest in these things from the beginning. You’re also going to need at least one van to haul all your tools and equipment around.

7. Set Up an Office Space for Your Plumbing Company

In this day and age, it’s possible to set up a mobile plumbing service if you want. But most plumbing companies prefer to have an office space set up where they can handle things like scheduling and invoicing.

Look for an affordable office space in a convenient location for your plumbing company. It should be situated in a place where it’ll be easy for people to find if they want to come and see you in person.

8. Create an Easy-to-Use Website for Your Plumbing Company

Amazingly, almost 50% of small businesses still don’t have websites these days. You do not want to take the approach to business that these companies are taking if you can avoid it.

Your plumbing company’s website is going to be one of your most important marketing tools. Set it up sooner rather than later and start using it to bring in business.

9. Market Your Plumbing Company’s Services to Those in Your Community

While kickstarting a website is one effective way to market your plumbing company’s services to the masses, it shouldn’t be the only way you go about doing it. You should also market your plumbing business by:

Advertising in local newspapers and on local TV and radio stations

Sponsoring events in your community

Using direct mail campaigns

Prepare to do whatever it takes to build up your company’s name in your community.

10. Make Sure Your Plumbing Company Provides the Best Services From the Start

Once customers start calling on your plumbing company for services, don’t let them down. You only get one chance to make a first impression on people, so be ready to make it count.

Extending the best possible services to your customers will earn you glowing reviews. This will, in turn, lead to more customers and more glowing reviews. And it won’t be long before you’re one of the top plumbing companies in town if you keep that up.

Start a Plumbing Business Today by Using These Helpful Tips

If plumbing is your passion, start a plumbing business today. You’ll be able to help home and/or business owners in your area with all their plumbing needs.

You’ll also be able to make a nice chunk of change while you do it. As long as you put the ten tips listed here to good use, you can be running a profitable plumbing company in no time.

Find more tips for launching a successful plumbing company by browsing around on our blog.