How to Become a Videographer and Turn Your Passion Into a Business

The need for videography has been growing because small businesses are realizing the importance of using videos for business. If you love video and want to become a videographer you’re in the right place! We have all the tips you need for how to become a videographer and turn something you love into your income.

1. Workshops

Unless you are an expert videographer already, attending workshops will help you learn more about using the appropriate cameras for different types of filming. You can also attend workshops that cover many of the technical aspects that many do not know about video cameras.

Attend workshops where you learn about video editing and setting up lighting for video. You will be able to learn how to add music to videos that fits in with your video rather than take away from the story you are trying to tell through video.

2. Equipment

In order to be a videographer, you will need to have the right equipment to get the job done. From attending workshops you should have an idea of which DSLR camera you would prefer and will also fit the needs for the type of videography you plan on doing.

You will also want to grab lenses that are appropriate for the videos you will be shooting. Keep in mind the further the focal length (the number with the mm after it on the lens) the further away you can capture video from.

Don’t forget the tripods and lights. You will sometimes want to shoot a scene where you do not move the camera and the tripod will come in handy. Same with the lights sometimes you will need plenty of light to shoot the perfect scene and you will need help from outside lights to get the job done.

Part of your equipment will be your editing software. You will have options from Final Cut Pro to DaVinci Resolve and many others. Make sure that you become an expert using the software you choose.

3. Set Up a Vimeo Page

Instead of setting up a website using Vimeo might be a better way to get your video skills out there. You want to make sure that you upload the videos for your niche. For example, if you are a wedding videographer upload videos specifically for weddings.

The key is to not upload all different types of videos. When people go to check out your Vimeo account you want them to know right away what you specialize in. This makes it easy for people to know what you are a professional in and if you can indeed deliver for their specific needs.

Now You Know How to Become a Videographer

As you can see learning how to become a videographer is not as complicated as it might sound. Once you have the knowledge from the workshops you attend you will begin to feel more comfortable. The next step is to take action and get to work!

