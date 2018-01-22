8 Things You Can Do Now To Improve Your Pharmacy Marketing Strategy

Marketing a pharmacy, especially a small local one, is difficult.

Are you ready to launch a pharmacy marketing campaign that really pays off?

As a local pharmacy, it can be difficult to acquire new customers.

This is especially the case if you’re competing with pharmacy franchises, or are just starting out on your own.

There are several things you can do right now to improve your current pharmacy marketing strategy so that you can get the results you desire.

Read on for more insight!

1. Do a Website Detox

Nearly every marketing effort is linked in some way to your website. It’s critical to have an updated website that reflects your pharmacy’s reputation, authority, and community offerings.

What’s more, your website is a marketing tool in and of itself. Transforming your website can bring more customers through those doors and give you the online traffic you want.

Spend some time going through your website and sprucing it up in valuable ways.

For one, make sure that your website has easy and clear navigation. All menu tabs should be distinct and clearly identified.

Do a content detox as well. Get rid of any redundant information, and fill out pages that need fattening up. Make sure that essential information, like contact numbers and addresses, is easily accessible.

Inspect each page for a call to action. A call to action encourages visitors to do something, whether it’s giving the pharmacy a call or signing up for a free account to manage prescriptions. Every page should have a convincing CTA!

You may want to completely renovate your web design. Consider hiring web design professionals to take your website visually to the next level.

2. Check In With Your Goals

The key to any effective pharmacy marketing strategy is the right objective. If you want to improve your marketing efforts, back it up a step and make sure you have some clear goals in mind.

Set goals that are actionable, meaning they can be reached through clear steps. These goals should also be tangible and results-oriented.

For example, you may have a goal to acquire 30 new local customers a month. Perhaps you want to expand your social media presence through a new campaign and achieve over 500 followers on Instagram.

Make sure you have these goals identified before you hone your strategy.

3. Use Video Content

Content marketing is becoming the leading form of advertising. Consumers are more likely to follow brands with intriguing and useful digital content.

Video is becoming a key part of content marketing because it can be so original and captivating. Consider using video content in one of your next social media campaigns to boost your pharmacy marketing strategy.

Explore Facebook Live as a great tool for engaging with your audiences in an authentic and transparent way. Or consider launching a YouTube channel with updates on promotions, pharmacy how-tos, and other information.

4. Don’t Neglect Social Media

People are still relying on social media for a variety of purposes, despite all this talk about Facebook taking a back burner. Don’t forget about social media as you go about your marketing campaigns.

We’ve already discussed implementing video in social media campaigns. You can also launch a LinkedIn profile in order to engage with users on a professional level.

Consider posting daily images to Instagram regarding promotions and new products. Use Twitter as a way to provide consumers with useful information about insurance policies and pharmacy hours.

If you don’t already have one, set up a Facebook business page. Make sure you incorporate all contact information and upload clear profile and cover photos.

You can also launch a social media campaign that acquires email addresses from subscribers. This way, you can get a tangible result out of your advertising.

5. Start an E-Newsletter or E-Blast Campaign

Email is an excellent channel for pharmacy marketing, and many people easily forget about it!

Launch an e-newsletter campaign this year, sending out e-blasts at key seasonal times.

Incorporate information on drugs like Cantharone medication or provide checklists for renewing insurance policies.

Newsletters also give you a great chance for you to give shout-outs to team members, upcoming community events, and your other digital platforms.

Plus, you can easily send out e-newsletters through user-friendly platforms like MailChimp or SendinBlue.

6. Take Part in Local Events

If you’re a local pharmacy, it’s important to establish a reputation as a community company people can trust.

Attract more local attention by taking part in local events, or even sponsoring food drives, medical fundraisers, and marathons. You may even want to consider making charitable donations to local organizations.

Advertise these events through social media and your email campaigns!

7. Maximize Your SEO

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is an essential tool for getting your name out there across multiple platforms.

If you haven’t already, make sure you optimize the content on your website and social media profiles for the right keywords. If you’re trying to take your SEO to the next level, conduct keyword audits and use Google’s Keyword Planner to hone your keywords further.

Start up a blog on your website so that you have more content to optimize for Google searches. The higher search rankings you can achieve, the more effective your pharmacy marketing campaigns will be.

8. Encourage More Reviews

Online reviews are an important part of many consumers’ purchase decisions. Make sure your pharmacy is registered through local citations like Google My Business, WhitePages, and Yelp.

Then, encourage your current customers to provide reviews through these sites. You may consider offering store-wide discounts for those who do write reviews.

The more positive reviews you can generate, the more you boost your online credibility and get more clients walking through those doors.

How to Improve Your Pharmacy Marketing Strategy

As a pharmacy, you depend upon local clientele to stay afloat. Boost your marketing strategy today by sprucing up your website and maximizing your current SEO campaigns.

Participate in local events, encourage online reviews, and stay active on social media. Launch e-newsletter campaigns and always be sure to orient your strategy to actionable goals.

At Small Business Brief, you can find resources and helpful forums on everything you need to run an effective company. Learn more about us here!