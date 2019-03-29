Teach A New Dog Old Tricks: 5 Tips For How To Train A Puppy

The first few weeks after getting your puppy are filled with bonding and excitement. But you’ll also face a lot of boisterous behavior: peeing, biting, jumping, chewing, whining, and more.

Whether you’re taking care of a new dog or starting your own training business, learning how to train a puppy is a critical step after bringing your dog home.

Without the right foundation of respect and obedience, there could be long term consequences for the bond between you and your furry best friend. This might feel like a lot of pressure, but don’t worry. We have some tips that will help you simplify things.

These training tips will help your puppy become a well-behaved dog in no time.

1. Keep Training Sessions Positive

Training a puppy might be a lot of work, but remember to be patient and positive. If you start to get upset or frustrated, your dog will pick up on your negative energy.

By making each training session positive, you’ll keep your dog happy and ready for more. Reward your dog with treats and keep a calm demeanor so your pup will get the most out of every session.

2. Learn to Speak “Dog”

Your dog isn’t born knowing basic commands. They don’t know what ‘no’ or ‘bad dog’ means.

Even though dogs can’t speak, they show emotion through body language. Physical movements–like flattening of the ears or wagging of the tail–can tell you a lot about how your dog is feeling.

When training, be sure to use a bright, positive tone of voice when rewarding your dog. Lower your voice and speak louder when reprimanding them.

Instead of telling them what to do, show them. Use your actions along with your words to set clear expectations for your dog.

3. Socialize Every Day

In the first few months of having your new puppy in the home, introduce them to new people, animals, and situations every day.

Socialization is crucial for the first few months of your dog’s life. Without proper socialization, they’re more likely to develop aggression or anxiety, which is much harder to treat later on.

Raising a puppy can be a huge responsibility–you want to make sure they develop the right social skills to make them happy and healthy adult dogs. This article can help you learn more about how to make your puppy a part of the pack from the moment you bring them home.

4. Keep Sessions Short and Sweet

Dogs aren’t known for their long attention spans. Even if they’re paying attention to you one minute, all it takes is one squirrel running past the window and their attention is gone.

For that reason, you’ll need to keep each training session brief. Start off with just 5 minutes of training at a time, and then slowly increase each week.

5. Be the Top Dog

The most important part of training is that you assert yourself as the pack leader. Your hard work won’t have an effect if your dog doesn’t respect you.

If you let your dog take charge, they’ll be more aggressive and more likely to ignore your commands. It’s important that you remain calm and assertive. Don’t lose control of your emotions during a training session.

How to Train a Puppy

Learning how to train a puppy won’t just make your life simpler–it can deepen the bond between you and your dog.

It might seem like hard work at times, but the result is worth the effort. Your happy, patient, and well-behaved dog will thank you.

