Starting a Pet-Sitting Business? You Need These 3 Things

There are close to 188 million pets in the US. With the majority of Americans working outside the home and all those family vacations, pet sitters are in hot demand. The forecast for the pet sitting industry looks very promising.

Some people wonder how to start a dog-sitting business because they see the need out there. Doesn’t getting paid to take care of dogs or cats sound like a good plan?

Are you entertaining the idea of starting a pet-sitting business? Keep reading to learn the three things every pet business needs in order to be successful.

Starting a Pet-Sitting Business? We Share What You Need For Success

If you’re an animal lover, a pet sitter business is right up your alley. What could be more fun and flexible at the same time? Start a pet sitting business with these three tips in mind.

How to Start a Pet Sitting Business

Starting a pet-sitting business is fairly inexpensive, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try to do everything the right way. Follow these steps for success.

1. Make a Plan for Your Business

To what kinds of pets will your business cater? Where will you work? In your home? In the client’s home? Will you offer overnight stays in the client’s home? Will you offer other basic services like mail collection or watering plants?

Research the necessary licensing. Do you need a permit? Apply for and register a business license before accepting clients.

How about insurance? Do you need coverage in the event that a pet is injured or causes damage while in your care? Learn all you need to know here: Pet Business Insurance.

2. Form a Legal Entity

Do you want to operate your business as a sole proprietorship? Another option is to form an LLC (Limited Liability Company).

A sole proprietorship is when one person forms the business and does not separate their personal and business assets. In this type of arrangement, the owner is responsible for all of the debts incurred by the business.

In an LLC, personal and business assets are separated. The owner of the business is never personally responsible or liable for any of the business debt.

3. Market Your Business

Get the word out! Make business cards or fliers to place in vet’s offices, grooming businesses, and pet stores. Advertise on your neighborhood’s social media sites.

Come up with a logo and order large magnets to display on your vehicle. Offer incentives to current clients for recommendations to their friends and neighbors.

How to Start Your Own Pet Sitting Business

Now that you know all you need to know about starting a pet-sitting business, you can start developing your business plan and be on your way to breaking into the animal industry.

Be sure to bookmark our site for easy access to all things small business related. From our small business forum to our customer service tips to business advice, we’re here for you.